EUGENE, Ore. - Coming off of a dominant season-opening win, Oregon will be back in Matthew Knight Arena Sunday for a nonconference matchup with Dixie State at 5 p.m. The Ducks will look to continue their dominance at home in non-league play over the last several years and extend their nonconference winning streak to 44 games. Following Sunday's game, Oregon will head to The Bahamas to take on an elite field of teams at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 20-22. Fans attending Sunday's game can find information on Oregon home event protocols here.

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO