West Virginia begins the final quarter of the regular season in today's noon FS1 game at Kansas State, and there isn't an inspirational landmark for them to reach or avoid with a win or a loss. Do the Mountaineers want to be better than they were last week? Of course. But that's a pretty consistent condition. There isn't a unique condition attached to this one. They snapped a seven-game road losing streak the last time they played away from home. They've beaten the Wildcats the past five seasons. They aren't bowl eligible with a win, and they can still make it to a bowl if they lose today.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO