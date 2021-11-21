Suspected driver in deadly Rosamond pedestrian collision arrested: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has made an arrest months after a deadly pedestrian collision in Rosamond.

The collision happened on July 17 and killed 73-year-old Victor Vicapoma Zaga. Zaga was hit by two vehicles while walking across the street near Matthew Avenue and 20th Street West, CHP said.

Officials said the first car sped off after hitting Zaga, but the second driver of the second vehicle stopped. Zaga was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspected driver was not released.

