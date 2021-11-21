No. 2 UMHB Football Edges No. 14 Trinity 13-3

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Mel Tucker is reportedly close to signing a contract extension to stay at Michigan State, which is great news for Spartans fans and bad news for LSU football fans. One of the top coaching candidates for LSU is off the table. Michigan State is reportedly close to agreeing to terms...
LSU football is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Ed Orgeron last month. Orgeron is remaining the head coach through the end of the season, but that hasn’t stopped Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward from starting his search for a new head coach. Woodward is undoubtedly...
Arkansas is gearing up to take on No. 2 Alabama this week, meaning the Razorbacks have to prepare for Bryce Young. When asked about Young’s game, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had one word to describe him: “Outstanding.”. In fact, he used the word three times in his answer on the...
Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another Friday of football in the CSRA! Join Brendan Robertson and Wes Cooper for highlights from tonight’s games on Football Friday Night! GEORGIA GAMES Houston County, Evans (Sat) Lakeside, Northside Warner Robins (Sat) Grovetown, Lee County (Sat) Harlem: 0 , Crisp County: 41 Jackson: 20 , Thomson: 21 […]
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) cracked the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. (...)
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- James Franklin promised to make Penn State elite. Three years later, it's clear he has failed. The Nittany Lions are miles away from that goal. Penn State is an above-average football program. Good enough to beat a lot of teams, and good enough to hang close in losses to the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.
Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
Three weeks after clinching a spot in the SEC championship game, Georgia football has its opponent. It will be the Eastern Division champion Bulldogs against Western Division champion Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 4. at 4 p.m. on CBS. That’s the site of two memorable matchups with the Crimson...
Turns out a trip to Walmart can be quite educational in historic college football rivalries. Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young (California) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Georgia) didn't grow up in the state. So, they didn't have a full appreciation for the Iron Bowl until they arrived in Tuscaloosa. More...
Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is already stirring the pot ahead of the Iron Bowl on Saturday as the Tigers host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Nix noted Alabama was on the right side of some "obviously controversial calls" in last week's win over Arkansas. When asked to elaborate his stance, Nix had no problem explaining further.
