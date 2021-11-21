ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

No. 2 UMHB Football Edges No. 14 Trinity 13-3

By Mandy Knight
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELTON, TX — The No. 2 UMHB Crusaders beat No. 14 Trinity 13-3 in the...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Umhb Football Edges
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Football Friday Night | Week 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another Friday of football in the CSRA! Join Brendan Robertson and Wes Cooper for highlights from tonight’s games on Football Friday Night! GEORGIA GAMES Houston County, Evans (Sat) Lakeside, Northside Warner Robins (Sat) Grovetown, Lee County (Sat) Harlem: 0 , Crisp County: 41 Jackson: 20 , Thomson: 21 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
chatsports.com

As season collapses, would Penn State fans rather Franklin stay or leave?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- James Franklin promised to make Penn State elite. Three years later, it's clear he has failed. The Nittany Lions are miles away from that goal. Penn State is an above-average football program. Good enough to beat a lot of teams, and good enough to hang close in losses to the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy