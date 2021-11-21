Charleston men’s and women’s basketball sweeps Concord
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a big day for both the Charleston Golden Eagles men’s and women’s basketball teams Saturday, sweeping Concord University to improve to 3-1 on the season.
In the early afternoon matchup, the Golden Eagles women’s team collected the 77-69 win over the Mountain Lions. Charleston will travel to Glenville State to take on the Pioneers Tuesday at 2 p.m.
On the men’s side, the Golden Eagles offense rolled to a 94-74 win. Eddie Colbert III lead the team with 21 points.
Charleston will next face Glenville State Tuesday at 4 p.m.
