Poca outlasts Frankfort in offensive shootout, advances to AA semifinals

POCA, WV (WOWK) – The Dots are one step closer to Wheeling.

Poca outlasted No. 13 Frankfort in a matchup filled with offensive fireworks, winning 56-49 and advancing to next week’s Class AA semifinal matchup with No. 16 Fairmont Senior.

Dates and times for semifinal matchups will be announced Sunday.

