Poca, WV

Poca outlasts Frankfort in offensive shootout, advances to AA semifinals

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

POCA, WV (WOWK) – The Dots are one step closer to Wheeling.

Poca outlasted No. 13 Frankfort in a matchup filled with offensive fireworks, winning 56-49 and advancing to next week’s Class AA semifinal matchup with No. 16 Fairmont Senior.

Dates and times for semifinal matchups will be announced Sunday.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

