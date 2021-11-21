PLAYOFF FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Explosive fourth quarter sinks Permian against Euless Trinity
ABILENE, Texas: The Permian Panther's football season came to an abrupt end Saturday, after 21 unanswered points from Euless Trinity in the fourth quarter saw the Trojans advance to the Regional Semifinal. Check the video above for highlights!
