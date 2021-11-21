ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China reduced the level of its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level Sunday in retaliation for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to open a representative office. China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador, reflecting...

