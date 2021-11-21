Utah Clears Path For Bearcats' Playoff Dreams
The Utes toppled Oregon 38-7 at home on Saturday night.
CINCINNATI — Another Pillar down.
It turns out the No. 3 Oregon Ducks were on upset alert for good reason heading into Salt Lake City on Saturday night. The three-point underdogs lost to No. 25 Utah 38-7 in one of the program's worst performances ever as a top-ranked team.
Of course it was former Cincinnati Bearcat Tavion Thomas helping salt away the game with 94 rushing yards and three touchdowns. A poetic way to hand the Bearcats control of their playoff destiny.
Cincinnati's 48-14 Senior Day victory over SMU should vault them into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings. Two more wins and the Bearcats could have their shot at ultimate glory.
