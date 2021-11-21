ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Community holds retirement send-off for beloved postman

By Kellie Sanchez
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 29-year career is coming to an end... and Gerald woods is going out with a bang. “We’ve always been a bit of a fan club of Gerald because he’s just...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

