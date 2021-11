The Atlanta Hawks look to carry their recent home success with them on the road when they travel to play the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in the Alamo City. Wednesday's dustup pits two teams heading in decidedly different directions. Atlanta, winners of five straight games, is on the upward trend while the Spurs, losers of a season-high five straight games, are off to their worst start since 1996-97.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO