NHL

Silvertips down Chiefs for 14th win in 15 games

By Herald Staff
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT — The Everett Silvertips jumped out to a big lead after the first period and rolled to their 14th victory in 15 games to start the season, 4-1, over the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Jacob Wright, Olen Zellweger and Jackson Berezowski all...

www.heraldnet.com

spokanechiefs.com

WHL announces changes to Regular Season schedule for Chiefs, Royals, and Silvertips

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today a number of changes to the WHL Regular Season schedule. Due to two positive tests for COVID-19 with players on the active roster of the Spokane Chiefs, the following two WHL Regular Season Games have been postponed:. Friday, November 12 –...
NHL
HeraldNet

Back in Canada for 1st time since 2019, Silvertips top Giants

LANGLEY, B.C. — Playing in Canada for the first time in 630 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Everett Silvertips rolled to a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday evening at Langley Events Centre. Aidan Sutter, Matthew Ng, Olen Zellweger and Austin Roest all scored for Everett...
NHL
HeraldNet

Silvertips hold off late charge to beat rival Thunderbirds

EVERETT — The Everett Silvertips scored three goals in the second period and held off a late surge to beat the rival Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 on Saturday night in matchup of the top two teams in the U.S. Division at Angel of the Winds Arena. Ryan Hofer, Austin Roest and...
NHL
HeraldNet

Campbell’s goal in overtime lifts Silvertips past Winterhawks

PORTLAND — Hunter Campbell scored on an assist from Alex Swetlikoff 1 minute, 24 seconds into overtime as the Everett Silvertips rallied for a 3-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Tuesday night. After a goal from Aidan Litke gave the Winterhawks a lead in the third period, Ronan Seeley...
NHL
spokanechiefs.com

PREVIEW: Chiefs hit the road to face Everett Silvertips

Everett, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs hit the road today as they travel to Everett to take on the Silvertips. The Chiefs have faced Everett four times so far this season, forcing overtime in their last outing but falling 2-1. LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena. TIME: 6:05 p.m. JERSEY...
NFL
HeraldNet

Tips week in review: Everett aces test in 1st trip to Canada in 629 days

It had been 629 days since the Everett Silvertips last played an opponent from outside the WHL’s U.S. Division. So when the Tips traveled across the U.S.-Canada border on Friday to face the Vancouver Giants, it represented the next step in returning to normalcy. Everett’s last game against a non-U.S....
NHL
HeraldNet

Silvertips beat Americans for 10th straight win

EVERETT — Hunter Campbell scored twice and the Everett Silvertips peppered the goal with 56 shots in a 6-2 win over the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday evening at Angel of the Winds Arena. The win was Everett’s 10th in a row and 16th in 17 games to start the WHL...
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys-Raiders brawl: Ref bloodied, two players disqualified at start of second half

The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys are battling on Thanksgiving, and that battle turned into an especially physical one on the first possession of the second half. After the Raiders went three-and-out, AJ Cole came on to punt. While the boot went out of bounds at the Cowboys' 17-yard line, the play was not over.
NFL
Times Leader

Valley Chiefs B Team wins SuperBowl

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Valley Chiefs B Team recently won the SuperBowl against Kingston in a hard fought game 28-24 in the Wyoming Junior Football Conference. The Valley Chiefs were 9-1 overall for the season. Team members are Christian Ackerman, Josh Ackerman, Jackson Boyle,...
WYOMING, PA
hillsdalecollegian.com

Chargers degrease the Oilers, win their 14th consecutive match

The Chargers volleyball team swept the Findlay University Oilers in three sets, a win that clinched the program’s fifth straight division title. After sweeping the Oilers, the Chargers now are 14 – 0 in G‑MAC play, clinching the outright G‑MAC North Division, and the top seed in the upcoming G‑MAC tournament. In...
SPORTS
KREM2

CHIEFS BLOG: Chiefs see 3 games postponed due to COVID

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first month of the season for the Chiefs was dominated by the injury bug for Spokane as the team had lost 5 of its' top 9 forwards to long term injuries. With the team down much of their offensive fire power early on, the club has struggled out of the gates to a 3-7-2 start, leaving them tied for 4th in the U.S. division with rival Tri City. After failing to win any of their first 7 games at home, Spokane was hoping to get back in the win column as they were to head out on a 3 game road trip to Everett and Victoria. The meeting on Wednesday night in Everett was going to be the 4th straight between the two clubs, as the Silvertips had swept 3 in a row in Spokane. Two of those wins were by just one goal, both coming over the previous weekend with a 5-4 win Friday and a 2-1 victory Saturday. Everett had worked its way to a 13 point lead over the Chiefs in the division standings, so if Spokane was going to have any hopes of getting within striking distance of the Silvertips, they would need to find a way to win in Everett.
NHL
winterhawks.com

Hawks Earn A Point Against Unbeaten Silvertips

SOG: POR (31) – EVT (41) PP: POR (1/2) – EVT (1/3) Saves: Giannuzzi (38/41) – Holt (29/31) POR – 9:11 – First Period – Clay Hanus (4) from Luke Schelter and Aidan Litke. EVT – 11:04 – First Period – Alex Swetlikoff (8) from Jackson Berezowski and Olen Zellweger.
NHL
247Sports

Jonathan Garibay breaks down game-winning field goal

Zach Thomas' interception against A&M, Harrell to Crabtree and now Garibay's rocket kick belong in the pantheon of great Red Raider football plays of recent memory. That's how big of a kick senior Jonathan Garibay's 62-yard field goal was as time expired to give Texas Tech the 41-38 upset of Iowa State on Saturday at the Jones.
COLLEGE SPORTS

