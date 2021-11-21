ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Orgeron explains LSU's fake punt, interception vs UL-Monroe: 'My bad'

All's well that ends well, but if the Tigers found a way to lose to UL-Monroe this week, one play would be at the top of every LSU fan's mind.

That play was the strange decision to run a fake punt from its own 39 yard line, holding a 17-0 lead with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter. Avery Atkins fired a pass in the direction of Jontre Kirklin, who appeared to slip, allowing the Warhawks player to nab the interception.

The play set up UL-Monroe deep in Tigers territory, and they took advantage with a touchdown pass to receiver Boogie Night.

When asked after halftime, Orgeron had a simple, if not telling explanation for the play.

"We took a gamble on that punt fake and didn't make it," Orgeron said. "My bad."

LSU's outgoing leader had referred to himself earlier in the week as a "lame duck coach," and he appears to be getting more comfortable with that setup. The Tigers have been extra aggressive since the news he'd taken out of the job following the season, particularly on fourth downs. A similar play against Alabama helped get the Tigers rolling in a near-upset.

While he didn't seem concerned in his quick halftime remarks, the concern of a potential upset appeared to be setting in during the third quarter, when he was spotted ripping his offense. That group had struggled since a hot start, and allowed the massive underdog to stay alarmingly close until late in the third quarter when it stretched the lead to 24-7.

If LSU wins it, it'll get itself into a bowl game. Either way, it's clear you shouldn't expect many short field goals, or punts -- clearly -- in however many games Orgeron's got left in his tenure.

