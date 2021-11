Everything you need to know about this weekend’s B1G slate. Game of the Week: No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State (-20.5) Ohio State can still win the Big Ten with a loss this week, but the Buckeyes are obviously hunting for national titles. And they cannot win a national title with a loss this week. So everything is on the line for Ohio State from here on out. But that’s nothing new for the Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0), who have been in must-win situations since losing to Oregon in Week 2. This is the first of 3 straight games against ranked opponents for Ohio State, and possibly 5, if it can make the Big Ten Championship Game (and then play a ranked team in a bowl game).

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO