Slow start dooms Tomahawks in weekend-opener vs. Jr. Hat Tricks

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks goaltender Josh Seeley (left) stops a shot by Johnstown Tomahawks forward Johnny Ulicny during a North American Hockey League contest on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Phil Andraychak For The Tribune-Democrat

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A slow start proved to be costly for the Johnstown Tomahawks in a 5-4 loss to the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

Danbury scored a pair of goals just 38 seconds apart to take a 3-1 first-period advantage.

Although Johnstown eventually battled back to tie the contest 3-all, Danbury’s Roberts Andersons scored an improbable goal as time expired in the second period to give the Jr. Hat Tricks a lead that they would not relinquish the rest of the way en route to their first road victory of the season.

“That was the tale of the game,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “They (Danbury) got all the breaks because they worked for them. We only played about 15 minutes out of the 60, and when you do that, you’re not going to give yourself a very good chance to win.”

The Jr. Hat Tricks got the better of the action in the opening period, outshooting the Tomahawks 8-4. Danbury opened the scoring when Hunter McCurdy fired one in from just inside the blue line for his first goal of the season on an assist from Jackson Hughes at 9:04.

Johnstown got the equalizer at 14:14 as Sean Ramsay took a feed from Jacob Badal and chipped in a shot from the left of the crease, with Ethan Perrault also picking up an assist on the play.

Danbury’s Robert Hyde regained the lead for his team when he beat Tommy Heaney on an assist from Andrew Eberling at the 16:01 mark, and the Jr. Hat Tricks wasted little time in adding to that edge.

Matt Danziger made it 3-1 at 16:39, with Miles Harrington and Boris Skalos notching assists on the tally.

With 1:49 left in the period, Hughes was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for kneeing and given a game misconduct, and the Tomahawks were able to capitalize on that infraction early in the second.

Stephen Kyrkostas ripped a shot from outside the right circle for his eighth goal of the year on assists from Braedon Ford and Billy Simms 2:09 into the period, and that power-play goal cut the Johnstown deficit to one.

Ford subsequently found the net for the first time this year at 14:40 after taking a feed from behind the net by Dusty Geregach to knot the contest at 3. Johnny Ulicny was also credited with an assist.

In the waning moments of the second period, Danbury was able to keep pressure on the Tomahawks in the Johnstown zone. The Tomahawks were unable to clear the puck out of their end, and as the clock ticked down to zero, Andersons wristed a long shot from deep outside the left circle that found the back of the net over Heaney’s right shoulder.

The horn never sounded on the play as time expired, but after a conference by the officials, the goal was ruled good to put the Jr. Hat Tricks back on top.

Danbury added a huge insurance goal at 5:19 of the third when Skalos put home a rebound of Peter Lychnikoff’s shot to make it 5-3.

Jake Black got Johnstown back in the game just 32 seconds later when he scored his team-leading 15th goal of the year on assists by Badal and Simms, but the Tomahawks were unable to solve Danbury’s Josh Seeley the rest of the way.

Johnstown had an opportunity when the Jr. Hat Tricks were whistled for too many men on the ice with 2:46 remaining, but that power play chance and the extra attacker after pulling Heaney came up empty.