Maryland State

VIDEO: Whip Up Fish & Game Recipes with Wild Md. Cookbook

 3 days ago
Fishing and hunting are time-honored traditions on the Chesapeake, whether you’re a waterfowling weekend warrior or a third-generation waterman. And the...

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rescued ESVA Bald Eagle Receives Feather Transplant

It is called “imping.” It’s for the birds. And it just may give a bald eagle from Virginia’s Eastern Shore a shot at flying again. According to The National Audubon Society, the term “imping” is based upon the Latin “imponere” which means to place upon or fix. Imping dates back to the 1240s, when Holy Emperor Frederick II of Hohenstanfen (a princely German family) described replacing broken feathers on raptors used in falconry. Feathers grow slowly, so replacing damaged feathers with new ones allowed injured raptors to return to hunting much more quickly. Today, the practice is still used in falconry and wildlife rehab. The replaced feathers fall out when the bird eventually molts and grows new feathers.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Waterfowl Festival Celebrates Eastern Shore Traditions & Art

It was a triumphant return for one of the Maryland Eastern Shore’s biggest events of the year. The Waterfowl Festival, which had done a great deal of planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, was forced to cancel last year’s plans. This past weekend, waterfowling enthusiasts from all over were finally able to mark the festival’s golden anniversary. Expert bird-calling, brave dogs sailing through the air, and exquisite outdoor art: As Cheryl Costello shows us, Easton had it all, and CBM was proud to be part of the festivities. Watch below:
Cast Your Bird Upon the Waters

“And since it’s close to Thanksgiving, I’ve got a story I’d like to tell. It may sound like a sea story, but it’s the truth …”. It was the fourth Thursday in November, back in 1973, maybe ’74, and Kai Hansen was a deckhand on a tug ferrying oil barges from a refinery in the Bahamas to a power plant on Lake Ontario.
Carving Out a Legacy

The McNairs of Virginia’s Eastern Shore make decoys a family tradition. For decoy carvers, inside every block of wood there is a bird. What kind of bird, its attitude and plumage, a diver or a shorebird, can all be known as the wood is carved away. On the Chesapeake, this act of discovery is an old and traditional one. For over 300 years, sturdy canvasbacks and redheads, mallards and mergansers have revealed themselves to the drawknife as decoy artisans shaped the wood into tools designed to lure waterfowl from the sky to shotgun range. Historically, these are rough-and-ready working decoys, V-bottomed to ride the waves and just lifelike enough to suggest the birds they represent. Arranged by the dozens on the water or in a field and accompanied by a corresponding call, decoys were an essential part of any waterfowler’s rig. Art is not the purpose of a good decoy—though it is sometimes a happy byproduct. Functionality is.
Unknown Parasite Latching onto Stripers, Other Fish

Was your Halloween sufficiently spooky? If you need another dose of the strange and unusual, these creepy Chesapeake Bay parasites are quite real—and scientists need your help to learn more about them. During the last few months, anglers have been catching fish in the Chesapeake with parasites attached to their...
WILDLIFE
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

