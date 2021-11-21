ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville man completes Rock' N' Roll Marathon in Nashville

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Uselton, 38, decided to run the Rock'...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Watch: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery trial

The Actual Cost of a New Walk-In Shower May Surprise You. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
LAW
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock
CNN

New Swedish prime minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy