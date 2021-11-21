CPD release surveillance video of Chatham smash-and-grab on South Side
Chicago police is asking for the public's help identifying several people wanted for a smash and grab in Chatham. CPD shared surveillance video Saturday that shows a dozen people smashing the front door of a store near East 86th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue on the South Side. ALSO SEE: 14 thieves take $120K in merchandise from Oak Brook mall Louis Vuitton in grab-and-run, police say Once inside, the mob grabbed armloads of clothing and other items before taking off. Anyone with any information is asked to call police. RELATED: Group of thieves target Michigan Avenue Neiman Marcus
