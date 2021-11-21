First ever Opelousas Creole Country Zydeco Fest

Zydeco dancers made their way to Opelousas to dance the Creole anthem.

The first ever Creole Country Zydeco Fest was held today.

The event took place at the Campus of Life Community Complex where attendees got to dance to good Zydeco music and dance their boots off.

Donald Baptist, the Zydeco Fest promoter, told KATC, "This is the first festival we're doing here in Opelousas. We'll be bringing more festivals right here at the Live Community Complex. We're going to have more events going on almost every month we'll be doing some type of special event. We're inviting the whole city of Opelousas to come and have fun with us."

