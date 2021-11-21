ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

First ever Opelousas Creole Country Zydeco Fest

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEDPC_0d35rc2x00

Zydeco dancers made their way to Opelousas to dance the Creole anthem.

The first ever Creole Country Zydeco Fest was held today.

The event took place at the Campus of Life Community Complex where attendees got to dance to good Zydeco music and dance their boots off.

Donald Baptist, the Zydeco Fest promoter, told KATC, "This is the first festival we're doing here in Opelousas. We'll be bringing more festivals right here at the Live Community Complex. We're going to have more events going on almost every month we'll be doing some type of special event. We're inviting the whole city of Opelousas to come and have fun with us."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Creole, LA
Opelousas, LA
Society
KATC News

Toys for Tots drop-off in Eunice

If you are going out shopping for Black Friday, Eunice City's Marshal's Office wants the community to not forget about the less fortunate children this Christmas. To make their wishes come true, the community can drop-off gifts at the marshal's office second floor on 300 S. 2nd Street from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M beginning on Monday, November 29.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

Online registration for Camellia Crossing ends tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. – Online registration for the Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run closes at midnight tonight. Beginning Tuesday, November 23rd, individuals wishing to sign up for the event can register in person at the at the Miles Perret Cancer Services office, located at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. during packet pick-up hours.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Zydeco#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Waitr, local restaurants launch Holiday Food Drive in Lafayette

Lafayette-based Waitr announced Tuesday it has partnered with local restaurants and grocers to launch a local food drive to help feed families in need this holiday season. Beginning November 23, Waitr will collect non-perishable food donations at select Lafayette area-restaurant locations to support area food banks.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Randol's has closed after 50 years

A Lafayette institution is closing its doors after more than 50 years of boiled crawfish and Cajun music. "We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of two steppin’, toe tappin’ fun. We offer our sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude for all of your support for the past 50 years," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page says. "It was a pleasure to be a part of your birthdays, traditions, and especially your “remember when’s.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy