UFC Vegas 43 winner Adrian Yanez responded to the callout from divisional rival Sean O’Malley following his big win over Davey Grant. Yanez defeated Grant in the “Fight of the Night” at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 card. It was a fantastic fight between two of the best bantamweights in the sport as both Yanez and Grant stood in the pocket and traded for 15 minutes. Yanez ended up edging out the split decision at the end of the fight, and he improved to 4-0 overall now in the UFC. He has three knockout wins and now, a decision win over Grant as he nears the top-15 at 135lbs.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO