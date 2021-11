Tulane (2-3) vs. Valparaiso (1-4) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Valparaiso are set to clash in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Valparaiso lost 64-61 to Coastal Carolina in its most recent game, while Tulane came up short in a 68-67 game against Toledo in its last outing.

