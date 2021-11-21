ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Miami Valley health officials, people weigh in on COVID-19 booster shot for anyone 18 and older

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoBvl_0d35r3Qt00

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County health officials are calling the CDC’s latest booster recommendation good news because it clears up who qualifies, however some in the Miami Valley who are now eligible are on the fence if they’ll get it.

More than 1.3 million Ohioans rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster shot, and Friday, the CDC opened the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot to anyone 18 and older.

“Personally, I don’t think I’m going to get it until they have a lot more evidence or say it’s absolutely necessary,” Megan Randall for Beavercreek said.

Randall said she still has questions about the booster, like how often will a booster be needed and why.

“If somebody’s vulnerable, like my mom got it, but she’s in her 70s, so that makes sense. but for me, I’m healthy, I’m in my 30s, I don’t really think I need it,” Randall said.

Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner Charles Patterson said the booster dose enhances the immunity from the initial doses.

“Booster doses will give you 30 to 60 days of a little bit more readily-available immunity,” Patterson said.

Patterson said side effects from the booster are similar or less than the first round of shots. He is also encouraging everyone to get their initial vaccinations if they haven’t already.

“There are very, very few side effects, in fact, of any side effect that’s on the shot, there’s a greater side effect of not getting it and getting COVID-19,” Patterson said.

As for people like randall– they’re going to wait a little longer.

“Before I’m comfortable with any of that, I’m going to need a lot more information,” Randall said.

Clark County Combined Health District will begin rolling out the booster for anyone 18 and older on Tuesday by appointment.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens opened up the booster to those 18 and up Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

ArriveSafe returns in Montgomery County, offering free Uber rides home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — After a year off due to the pandemic, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. is relaunching the ArriveSafe program for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with support from the Heidelberg Distributing Company. The ArriveSafe program started in 2007. Since then, the program has given over 8,000 free rides. This year […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Miami County, OH
Government
Miami County, OH
Health
Clark County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Clark County, OH
Health
County
Clark County, OH
City
Springfield, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

ODH holds news conference as COVID-19 cases in the state increase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference, Tuesday, to talk about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.   Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Thomas Herchline, Professor of Medicine with the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, and Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison.  “If you haven’t chosen to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio hospice pays over $5 million to resolve fraud allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Crossroads Hospice, a care group operating in Ohio and Tennessee, has agreed to pay $5.5 million to resolve fraud allegations. According to a release by the United States Department of Justice, Crossroads Hospice was accused of violating the False Claims Act by submitting claims to Medicare for non-covered hospice services. This […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Weather#Ohioans#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Dayton home collapses amid blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home in Dayton was completely destroyed after being engulfed by fire. The fire happened just after 11 pm Tuesday in the 1600 block of Tuttle Avenue. Firefighters received several reports of fire and explosions. When the fire crews arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WSU police fill 4 cars with groceries for food pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At 11:30 am on November 23, four police vehicles rolled up to the front of Wright State Food Pantry with piles of food donations. This is part of Wright State Police Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year, coinciding with the no-shave November event. Kurt Holden, interim director of public safety said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

What travelers are saying ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to AAA, Thanksgiving could see more than 53 million Americans traveling this holiday season. At the Dayton International Airport, workers are expecting to see significant increases due to more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and getting their booster shots. Dayton International Airport Air Services Manager Linda Hughes told 2 NEWS […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

Dayton food bank to hand out food before Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a mass food distribution on Tuesday, November 23 for Miami Valley residents in need. According to a release by The Foodbank Inc., The drive-thru distribution will be held at the Dixie Twin Drive-in at 6201 N Dixie Drive in Dayton. The event will run from 1 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Funeral for Sheriff Gene Fischer held Wednesday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The community came together Wednesday to say its final goodbye to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. The funeral for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer was held Wednesday in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center on North Main Street. Fischer was buried at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. You can watch the full […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Large turnout at visitation for Sheriff Gene Fischer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – People from across the Miami Valley paid their respects to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer during a visitation at Xenia Nazarene Tuesday. The wait was long for the crowds of people who showed up with an outpouring of love and support for Fischer. “As you can tell by the line that’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Americans moving less than ever before

Fewer Americans are moving to new homes than at any time since the government began keeping track, as demographic trends collide with a hot housing market in which prices are rising over lack of supply.
REAL ESTATE
WDTN

The Foodbank hosts Thanksgiving food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, The Foodbank held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at The Dixie Lane Drive-In sponsored by The Levin Family Foundation. Though the event was supposed to run from 1 to 3pm, the event began earlier due to the extensive need for food. The Foodbank Development and Marketing Manager Lauren Tappel […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Gov. DeWine announces plan to provide body cameras for OSHP troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Starting immediately, Ohio begins a statewide rollout of body cameras for State Troopers in the field. “This is not new for us as far as the transparency, we’ve always been about developing a repour and a community and public trust,” said Colonel Richard Fambro, Ohio State Highway Patrol. The initiative is beginning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy