Miami Valley health officials, people weigh in on COVID-19 booster shot for anyone 18 and older

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County health officials are calling the CDC’s latest booster recommendation good news because it clears up who qualifies, however some in the Miami Valley who are now eligible are on the fence if they’ll get it.

More than 1.3 million Ohioans rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster shot, and Friday, the CDC opened the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot to anyone 18 and older.

“Personally, I don’t think I’m going to get it until they have a lot more evidence or say it’s absolutely necessary,” Megan Randall for Beavercreek said.

Randall said she still has questions about the booster, like how often will a booster be needed and why.

“If somebody’s vulnerable, like my mom got it, but she’s in her 70s, so that makes sense. but for me, I’m healthy, I’m in my 30s, I don’t really think I need it,” Randall said.

Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner Charles Patterson said the booster dose enhances the immunity from the initial doses.

“Booster doses will give you 30 to 60 days of a little bit more readily-available immunity,” Patterson said.

Patterson said side effects from the booster are similar or less than the first round of shots. He is also encouraging everyone to get their initial vaccinations if they haven’t already.

“There are very, very few side effects, in fact, of any side effect that’s on the shot, there’s a greater side effect of not getting it and getting COVID-19,” Patterson said.

As for people like randall– they’re going to wait a little longer.

“Before I’m comfortable with any of that, I’m going to need a lot more information,” Randall said.

Clark County Combined Health District will begin rolling out the booster for anyone 18 and older on Tuesday by appointment.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens opened up the booster to those 18 and up Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.