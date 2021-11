Tennessee faded after a bright start in a 41-17 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia last week, and as the regular season nears its end, the Vols (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will be back at Neyland Stadium this week for their first non-SEC game in two months when South Alabama comes to Knoxville. The Jaguars opened the season with three straight wins, but have won just twice in the past seven games in Sun Belt play. To start the week, first-year Tennessee head coach Heupel met with the media on campus in Knoxville on Monday for his weekly press conference.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO