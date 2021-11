MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic provides Bob Huggins with exactly what he believes his Mountaineers need at this point in the season — three games in four days against quality competition. After defeating Oakland and Pittsburgh last week at the Coliseum, the Mountaineers will open up play in Charleston, South Carolina Thursday against Elon. Tip time is set for 9 p.m. and the game is the last of the quarterfinal contests in the eight-team event.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO