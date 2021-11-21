Walleye dominate the Iowa Heartlanders 6-1

The Walleye dominated in every facet against Iowa on Saturday night, breezing to a 6-1 romp over the Heartlanders.

Toledo picked right up where they left off in Friday's 5-1 home win over Iowa. They scored three goals in the first period and built a 3-0 cushion — just like Friday.

Josh Dickinson and Matt Berry each scored two goals and had two assists. T.J. Hensick also had a goal and an assist. Blake Hillman finished with two assists, while Brady Tomlak also scored.

“They executed our game perfectly,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “The energy was good. The guys were skating. Playing with the lead is a lot of fun, especially in this building. The confidence grows by leaps and bounds. We kept the pedal down and forced them into turnovers.”

Goalie Billy Christopoulos improved to 4-2-0 with 16 saves on 17 shots.

A lively sellout crowd of 7,812 enjoyed every bit of the blowout as the Walleye were up 4-0 at the midpoint, outshooting Iowa 20-5.

“I haven't seen anything like it,” said Dickinson a 6-foot-2 and 194-pound center who had played in 82 ECHL games for Utah and Indy. “It's a hard building to come into. It's so easy to get up for games. If you have a bad nap or something, it snaps you back into it. It gives you that extra push. It really does help.”

The Walleye scored three power-play goals and limited Iowa to just 17 shots, which is just three shots shy of a franchise record for the fewest shots allowed in a game.

“Defending is a total team effort. We were really good,” Watson said. “There were things we needed to clean up and we did a wonderful job. Our power play came alive. Our penalty kill was 100 percent.”

Toledo had a 15-4 edge in shots on goal in the opening period as Hensick, Berry, and Dickinson each had a goal and an assist. Hillman had two assists and Christopoulos had four saves on four shots.

“When things are going well everything seems to go your way,” Dickinson said. “There are so many positives but there are still some things we need to focus on to help our game down the road.”

The Walleye finished with a 40-17 advantage in shots on goal.

Toledo got on the board on a nice power-play goal with sharp puck movement. Hillman passed to Dickinson and he sent it to Hensick, who scored to put Toledo up 1-0 with 13:08 left in the first period.

Hensick scored on the only shot of the power play as the captain grabbed the team lead with 19 points (10 G, 9 A).

Just 2:01 later, Dickinson scored on an assist from Berry at 8:51 of the first period. The Walleye instantly seized a 2-0 lead as Dickinson made a nice move around an Iowa defenseman in the slot and scored.

Once again the Walleye wasted no time on the power play when Berry scored on a pass from Hensick. It took just 12 seconds of power-play time to make it 3-0.

“All around our game was great tonight,” Berry said. “We played good in the d-zone. Our power play was going. It was a good weekend and hopefully, we can keep it rolling. Everyone in the room is feeling good when everyone is contributing. It's good vibes on the bench.”

Incredibly, it took just 11 seconds for the Walleye to score in the second period. Dickinson tallied his second of the game to give Toledo a 4-0 lead after a quick rush up ice as Berry and Butrus Ghafari had the assists.

It was a very quick goal for the Walleye to start the second period. However, it was not the fastest goal to start a period in Walleye history. That honor goes to Scott Arnold, who scored eight seconds into a game at Kalamazoo on Nov. 1, 2013.

Tomlak then scored a power-play goal with just one second left on the man advantage to stake the Walleye to a 5-0 lead with 2:19 left in the second period.

After two periods, Toledo had three power-play goals and limited the Heartlanders to eight shots (four in each period), and had 26 shots.

Berry was robbed by Iowa goalie Trevin Kozlowski early in the third period.

“We have a great crowd here in Toledo. It's a great environment,” Berry said. “So any time you get an early goal they fire us up and that gives us momentum.”

Two fights broke out with 14:26 left in regulation. Toledo's Marcus Vela battled Ryan Kuffner and Walleye's Cole Fraser went at it with Cole Stallard.

Iowa finally broke through with a goal from Billy Constantinou with 8:51 left in the contest.

Berry responded with Toledo's sixth goal of the night on assists from Steve Oleksy and Dickinson with 5:06 left.

The Walleye (8-4-0) have now won three in a row overall and three straight at home after they had dropped three consecutive games — including two in a row at home.

The Heartlanders (2-8-2), who are one of two new expansion franchises, have lost three in a row.

The Walleye have defeated Iowa four times, outscoring the Heartlanders 25-4. Toledo finished 3 of 5 on the power play.

“It was nice to get the power play going,” Dickinson said. “We know our skill is going to take over if we are doing the right things.”

The Walleye will now have the next three days off before playing three games in three days. Toledo plays at Cincinnati on Wednesday and at Fort Wayne on Thanksgiving night before hosting Indy on Friday.

“It's going to be a hard week,” Watson said. “We have to make sure we are mentally and physically ready.”

FISH TALES: The Walleye are now 8-0-0 when scoring three or more goals and are 7-0-0 when scoring first. … The fewest shots a Walleye team has ever allowed in a game is 14 (against Evansville on Nov. 8, 2014. … Christopoulos came out of his crease to prevent Iowa's most dangerous chance as he stoned Kris Bennett with just over eight minutes left in the second period.