Chris Petersen walked away from all of it. The Saturday Night Lights, the millions of dollars, the adulation, the competition — all of it. He got out of coaching football for a living, and it wasn’t because he didn’t win games. In 14 years as a head coach at Boise State and Washington, he averaged 101⁄2 wins per season, and his teams went to bowl games every year, finishing in the top 15 of the national polls 13 times. But in 2017, he abruptly and famously resigned. He was 55.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO