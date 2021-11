Bertuzzi produced an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi set up Lucas Raymond's goal at 13:31 of the third period, but that was it for the Red Wings' offense. The 26-year-old Bertuzzi has picked up helpers in each of the last two games. The winger is up to nine goals, eight assists, 33 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 14 outings, and just two of his points have come with the man advantage.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO