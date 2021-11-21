ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: 37 seconds of glory

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Poehing scored two goals 37 seconds apart in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. He fired a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS

FLAMES (7-2-3: 17 pts) @ CANADIENS (3-10-1: 7 pts) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau (14) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki (12) Goals - Suzuki, Tyler Toffoli (3) Special Teams. Flames:. PP...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Registers second assist in AHL

Caufield had an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's game for AHL Laval. Caufield has a pair of assists in three games since being sent down to the Rocket after opening the season in the NHL. The Canadiens' first-round pick in 2019 had just one point in 10 games and was demoted after playing a season-low 11:06 while not getting a shot on goal Oct. 31 in a loss to the Ducks. Caufield, who was placed on Montreal's top line to start the season, may have succumbed to expectations at hockey's greatest level. Judging from his comments, and those of Laval coach Jean-Francois Houle, in an interview with Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic, he'll get all the ice time needed to find his game, and make mistakes, at a developmental level like the AHL.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: World Juniors, Poehling, Domi

The World Junior tournament is coming quickly, with the first game just over six weeks from now. As players are sent back to their respective junior teams after short NHL stints, the available options for the event are becoming more clear. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic projects the rosters for the U.S., Canada, Russia, Sweden, and Finland, the groups that are dominated by NHL-drafted prospects.
NHL
NHL

Ryan Poehling called up from Laval

MONTREAL - The Canadiens called up forward Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Assigned to the Rocket on Oct. 13, Poehling has registered six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in seven games with Laval since then - including a second-period tally on Wednesday. The former 25th overall...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ryan Poehling
chatsports.com

Ryan Poehling and Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket

After the Laval Rocket’s game on Wednesday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced they were bringing Mattias Notlinder back from his conditioning stint in the AHL, and recalling Ryan Poehling at the same time. The Canadiens announced that forward Ryan Poehling has been recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. Defenseman Mattias...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

More mature Poehling has best opportunity yet to secure role with Canadiens

BROSSARD, Que. — Opportunity knocks again for Ryan Poehling, and he may not get a better one to cement his place in the NHL. It was right there for Poehling in Montreal Canadiens training camp. The coaching staff left the door open to him to seize it—dressing him for five of six pre-season games and offering him the chance to not only unseat Cedric Paquette as the team’s fourth-line centre, but to even potentially fill an offensive role above Jake Evans in the pecking order.
NHL
chatsports.com

[Highlight] Ryan Poehling picks his spot far-side

Michael Pezzetta drove deep into the zone before dishing off to Ryan Poehling, and the centreman’s perfect shot opened the scoring in Detroit. Pez(zetta) dispenses the puck to Ryan Poehling, and Poehling buries his first of the year! pic.twitter.com/zY7AIov2bu. — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 14, 2021.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#37 Seconds
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin's second goal brings home 3-2 win over Canadiens in OT

The Detroit Red Wings had a full lineup for the first time when they met the Montreal Canadiens for the last time. Captain Dylan Larkin scored his second overtime goal of the season, capping the night with a 3-2 victory to end the season series between the Original Six members on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 3, Montreal Canadiens 6: Disastrous Second Period Dooms Preds

The Nashville Predators entered tonight’s contest after a tough loss earlier in the week against a strong Toronto Maple Leafs team. The Predators, who had won 8 of their previous 10 games before falling to Toronto, had benefited from strong play up and down the line up and in net in November.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Sabres: Ryan Lindgren Scores With Less Than a Second Remaining To Defeat Sabres

The New York Rangers absolutely stole a win right from under the Sabres this evening as they scored the game winning goal with less than a second remaining. The Sabres and Rangers traded goals all night long, but it would be Ryan Lindgren getting the last laugh after tapping home a ridiculous passing play at the top of the crease. Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal for the Rangers this evening, but was pulled after 40 minutes and replaced with Igor Shesterkin.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Cards: Del Tufo plays to regain glory

The Plattsburgh men’s hockey team is looking to find their footing after starting their season 2-3-1. At this point of the season, they find themselves right in the thick of things in the SUNYAC conference sitting just one point behind No. 4 Cortland and just three points behind rival Oswego. Although the consistency of winning is something the team can figure out, one player who has been consistently in the net is the current SUNYAC leader in games and minutes played and ranked 4th in total saves made, goalie Anthony Del Tufo. Tufo’s SUNYAC ranking was a shock to him at first.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
chatsports.com

Ryan Lindgren's goal with 0.4 seconds left is winner for Rangers

Sometimes, you have to win ugly. Just get the two points, anyway you can. The Rangers did just that Sunday, when they found themselves in a back-and-forth game against the plucky Buffalo Sabres. They needed a goalie change to start the third period, and needed, literally, a last-second goal by Ryan Lindgren to come away with a 5-4 victory at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy