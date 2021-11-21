Coyotes' Cam Dineen: Earns first NHL point

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.

