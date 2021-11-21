ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Cam Dineen: Earns first NHL point

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dineen registered an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings. Dineen took...

www.cbssports.com

