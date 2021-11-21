ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tallies on breakaway

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Larkin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes....

www.cbssports.com

Related
NHL

Allen leaves Canadiens game against Red Wings after collision with Larkin

DETROIT -- Jake Allen left the Montreal Canadiens game against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period Saturday. The goalie was injured in a collision with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin late in the period at Little Caesars Arena. Allen stayed in the game but was removed by the NHL concussion spotter with 48 seconds left and replaced by Sam Montembeault.
NHL
arcamax.com

Larkin sends Red Wings to 3-2 OT victory over Canadiens

DETROIT — The Red Wings finally cured the jinx that has been the Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin scored his second goal of the night, and sixth of the season, at 1 minute, 41 seconds of overtime on Saturday to send the Wings to 3-2 victory over Montreal. It was the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Back on Wings leaderboard

Bertuzzi collected an assist en route to a 3-2 OT win over the Canadiens on Saturday. Bertuzzi was held without a point in the previous two contests, but he was a difference maker against a Montreal team that outscored Detroit 9-1 in a pair of uninspiring road matches earlier this season. The fiery winger currently leads the Wings in goals (nine) and points (16), despite how he'd missed three contests due to his ineligibility pertaining to COVID-19 rules.
NHL
MLive.com

Dylan Larkin’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Canadiens

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin scored twice from sharp angles on Saturday, and his second goal enabled the Detroit Red Wings to finally solve the Montreal Canadiens. Larkin’s goal at 1:41 of overtime gave the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. It was Larkin’s sixth...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Lucas Raymond
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin reaches 300 career points with OT winner [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings got the Montreal monkey off their backs. They earned their first victory over their Original 6 rivals tonight at Little Caesars Arena, a 3-2 overtime winner thanks to captain Dylan Larkin’s second goal of the game. Larkin, who had scored from nearly the same area on the ice in the second period, hit the 300 point mark in his career with the goal:
NHL
markerzone.com

JEFF PETRY TAKES HIS OWN GOALTENDER OUT OF GAME BY PUSHING DYLAN LARKIN INTO HIM

I'm not sure what Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry was thinking here. Perhaps he wasn't thinking at all. Late in the first period of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, Petry coughed up the puck to Dylan Larkin, who took it into the offensive zone and started driving the net. Before he gets there, Petry gives him a shove right into Jake Allen for a hard collision. Allen tried to stay in the game but appeared to be pulled by the concussion spotter. The Habs have since announced he's not returning. Just a completely bone-headed play by the veteran Petry, who is struggling mightily this season. One video shows the collision, the other includes all the aftermath.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Guarding cage Monday

Greiss will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's contest in Columbus. Greiss has been very inconsistent lately, going 2-4-0 with a 3.85 GAA and an .889 save percentage over his last six outings. He's coughed up five goals three times during that span. The 35-year-old has registered an unsightly 4.85 GAA through four road games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Picks up helper

Namestnikov recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Namestnikov set up Michael Rasmussen's first goal of the year at 4:23 of the second period. The 28-year-old Namestnikov already has 10 points in just 17 contests, easily one of the hottest starts of his career. He's added 25 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating in a middle-six role. With solid physical play on top of his strong scoring, the Russian could be of help in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
FOX Sports

Bertuzzi, Red Wings to host the Canadiens

LINE: Red Wings -113, Canadiens -106; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Bertuzzi leads Detroit into a matchup with Montreal. He ranks 10th in the NHL with 15 points, scoring nine goals and recording six assists. The Red Wings are 3-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings win ‘fun game’ with arena buzzing

DETROIT – Ken Holland was back in town Tuesday as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers and saw the kind of performance from the Detroit Red Wings and excitement from their fans that he was accustomed to seeing during much of his three-plus decades with the organization. The Red Wings...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Raymond, Larkin post multi-point games but Wings squander late lead in loss to Columbus

Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond both tallied a goal and an assist in the Detroit Red Wings’ 5–3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday evening. Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss allowed four goals on 37 shots in the loss. Michael Rasmussen also scored for Detroit, which fell to 8–7–2 with the defeat. Rasmussen’s goal was his first in 17 games this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Registers helper in loss

Bertuzzi produced an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi set up Lucas Raymond's goal at 13:31 of the third period, but that was it for the Red Wings' offense. The 26-year-old Bertuzzi has picked up helpers in each of the last two games. The winger is up to nine goals, eight assists, 33 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 14 outings, and just two of his points have come with the man advantage.
NHL
chatsports.com

Dylan Larkin Skating In Vegas

Red Wings Dylan Larkin on the ice in Vegas this morning. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who was pulled from Tuesday’s game because of a positive COVID, is confirmed negative, per sources. That means he can exit protocol and should be available for Detroit’s game in Vegas tonight. — Emily...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Contributes helper in loss

Hronek notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Hronek has racked up five assists over the last five games, and he continues to log big minutes even as Moritz Seider takes on a more prominent role. The 24-year-old Hronek is up to nine points, 28 blocks, 20 shots on net and 22 PIM through 15 contests overall. The Czech blueliner's role on the power play should keep him a steady enough scorer to be on fantasy rosters.
NHL
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Well that was a fun weekend. Detroit was a great host for Saturday, but just like the Wings I had to hit the road. Columbus sits sixth in the tight Metro division with 14 points, which is four behind the Red Wings. However, since they have four games in hand, the Jackets’ 7-5-0 record gives them a higher points percentage than Detroit.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Fall to Dallas 5-2 as Larkin Leaves Game

Detroit Red Wings fans wanted blood for the Jamie Benn hit on Dylan Larkin but would it actually happen? Not only would that answer be no, but the Red Wings may have lost their captain in a game against Dallas for the second straight time. Filip Zadina and Larkin would...
NHL
97.5 NOW FM

Dude, The Red Wings Are Good Again!

In case you haven't been paying attention (Understandably if you haven't with all the football going on), your Winged Wheelers, the Detroit Red Wings are off to a good start and showing some big-time progress this season. As of this writing (November 11th), the Wings are 7-5-2 for a total...
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings hoping to solve Montreal's dominance

Detroit — The Montreal Canadiens have only won four games this season in 15 games total. But two of those wins have come against the Red Wings. Both games have been head-scratchers for the Wings, who have lost in different ways to a Montreal team that has been shockingly worse than anyone expected.
NHL

