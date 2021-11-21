Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tallies on breakaway

I'm not sure what Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry was thinking here. Perhaps he wasn't thinking at all. Late in the first period of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, Petry coughed up the puck to Dylan Larkin, who took it into the offensive zone and started driving the net. Before he gets there, Petry gives him a shove right into Jake Allen for a hard collision. Allen tried to stay in the game but appeared to be pulled by the concussion spotter. The Habs have since announced he's not returning. Just a completely bone-headed play by the veteran Petry, who is struggling mightily this season. One video shows the collision, the other includes all the aftermath.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO