Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets overtime winner

Couture scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames. Couture struck at 4:18 of the third period to put the Sharks ahead for good by a 2-1 margin. The center has maintained a point-per-game pace so far with five goals and six helpers in 11 contests. He's added 30 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 14 hits to help guide the Sharks through a tough stretch in which they've been missing no less than seven players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The team is 3-1-1 in that span, with Couture contributing two goals in his last four outings.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO