Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets overtime winner

Clayton Keller scored his third career overtime goal as the Coyotes came back to defeat the Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday at Gila River Arena on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Arizona trailed 1-0 heading into the third period, but goals from Ryan Dzingel and Keller in the final 20:25 cemented the comeback.
Arizona Coyotes right-winger Clayton Keller scored the overtime game-winner in Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, but the victory on Hockey Fights Cancer night meant so much more to the 23-year-old. “I lost my grandfather to cancer and I wouldn’t be here without him,” Keller emotionally said postgame. “It’s...
Don’t look now, but the Arizona Coyotes are on a winning streak. After starting the season 0-10-1, the Coyotes have a two-game win streak and a four-game point streak after beating the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in regulation. It was another game where the Coyotes didn’t look great throughout, and...
Couture scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames. Couture struck at 4:18 of the third period to put the Sharks ahead for good by a 2-1 margin. The center has maintained a point-per-game pace so far with five goals and six helpers in 11 contests. He's added 30 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 14 hits to help guide the Sharks through a tough stretch in which they've been missing no less than seven players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The team is 3-1-1 in that span, with Couture contributing two goals in his last four outings.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night. William Nylander added a goal and an assist for Toronto (9-5-1). Jack Campbell made 30 stops for the Leafs, who have won seven of their last eight. Oliver...
The Williamsville South boys soccer team had never reached the state final four. Billy Freeburg made sure that the Billies were going this year. Freeburg’s sudden death penalty kick in the 84th minute lifted the Billies to a 2-1 overtime win past Section V champion Pittsford-Sutherland in Saturday’s Class A Far West Regional at Williamsville South. South (19-2) faces Section […]
GENEVA, Ill. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks won an overtime thriller, courtesy of Owen Mehlenbacher’s game winning goal as the Lumberjacks shot down the Chicago Steel by a final score of 5-to-4 from Fox Valley Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 13. Emil Jarventie, Jack Williams, Parker Lindauer and Joey Larson all scored for Muskegon in addition to Mehlenbacher’s overtime goal as the Lumberjacks earned two points from Chicago and make their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings.
Auston Matthews scored his sixth goal of the season at 2:32 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night. Matthews, who had been stopped on a breakaway earlier in the overtime period, carried the puck through the neutral zone before firing a shot from the top edge of the right circle.
Vejmelka is the starting goalie for Saturday's game in Nashville. The rookie will look for a bounce-back performance after yielding five goals on 22 shots Wednesday against Minnesota. Vejmelka enters Saturday's contest with a 3.21 GAA and .902 save percentage through 11 games this season.
The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Capital City Go-Go, 109-103, in an overtime win at their home opener Nov. 10 at Nassau Coliseum. Long Island guard Brandon Rachal led the way for the Nets with an NBA G League career and...
Seguin scored a goal on two shots with two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. Seguin tallied at 17:02 of the second period, just 26 seconds after James van Riemsdyk had put the Flyers on the board. The 29-year-old Seguin has turned his offense up in November with three goals and two helpers in five games. He's at eight points, 38 shots and a minus-2 rating in 13 contests overall.
Point scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The goal was a quick backhand deke that fooled Sergei Bobrovsky. Point's eight overtime goals are third in franchise history behind Martin St. Louis (10) and Steven Stamkos (nine).
Sheary tallied the game-winning goal and added two shots during Friday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets. Sheary provided the go-ahead goal with just 1:22 left in the third period to put the Capitals ahead in a seesaw affair in Columbus -- snapping a four-game point drought in the process. Sheary has tallied two goals and five points in the first 14 games and currently occupies a top-six role while Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (lower body) remain on the shelf, but a lack of consistency limits his fantasy upside.
Werenski scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Werenski gave the Blue Jackets their first lead at 18:41 of the third period, and the Red Wings couldn't answer. The 24-year-old blueliner has points in consecutive games after a five-game absence from the scoresheet. He's at eight points, 45 shots, 16 blocks and an even plus-minus rating in 13 contests as the Blue Jackets' top defenseman.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In front of a crowd of almost 4,000 at Ford Center on Sunday afternoon, Austin Plevy and the Thunderbolts rallied to defeat the Birmingham Bulls in overtime, 2-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 19th at 7:00 pm CT as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Dmitry Kulikov and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 shots while starting for the second straight game.
Comments / 0