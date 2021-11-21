ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Supplies helper Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Crouse notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in shootout loss

Crouse scored a goal on four shots, levied four hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Crouse has picked up three goals and two helpers in his last six games. The winger retied Thursday's game at 3-3 with his tally at 19:17 of the second period. For the season, he's emerged as a bit of a power winger with nine points, 42 shots on net, 39 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 17 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Slides helper Wednesday

Keller registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. Keller set up Shayne Gostisbehere's tally in the third period. With helpers in consecutive games, Keller appears to be turning his offense around after a previous five-game point drought. The 23-year-old has three goals, three assists, 28 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 13 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Supplies helper in shootout win

Toews recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins. Toews fed Jujhar Khaira for the latter's first goal of the season. The 33-year-old Toews was held off the scoresheet for five straight games to open the campaign, but he's collected eight assists in the next nine contests. He's added 25 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while often centering the second line, Fantasy managers likely want him to deposit a couple of goals of his own, but the recent uptick in helpers is a good sign that he's getting back on track after missing all of last season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin: Earns first helper

Jaskin logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. Jaskin went scoreless through his first 10 games as a Coyote before earning the primary assist on Andrew Ladd's first-period tally Wednesday. The 28-year-old Jaskin has added 47 hits, 23 shots on net and a minus-6 rating while often playing middle-six minutes when in the lineup. He's not guaranteed an everyday job, and the lack of offense thus far should serve as enough warning for fantasy managers to stay away.
NHL
Person
Lawson Crouse
CBS Sports

Wild's Alex Goligoski: Collects helper Saturday

Goligoski posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Goligoski helped out on the first of Rem Pitlick's three goals in the contest. The 36-year-old Goligoski has been quietly effective so far with six helpers, 15 shots on net, 16 blocks and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests. He's long past having breakout potential, but the Minnesota native is steady enough to be considered in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: In net Saturday

Vejmelka is the starting goalie for Saturday's game in Nashville. The rookie will look for a bounce-back performance after yielding five goals on 22 shots Wednesday against Minnesota. Vejmelka enters Saturday's contest with a 3.21 GAA and .902 save percentage through 11 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Adam Henrique: Chips in with helper

Henrique notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Kraken. Henrique set up Hampus Lindholm's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old Henrique entered Thursday with no points in his last two games, the first time he had gone consecutive outings without a point. He's at five goals, seven helpers, 44 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Blake Coleman: Generates helper

Coleman provided an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens. Coleman sparked a play that ended with Andrew Mangiapane's goal at 16:22 of the first period. The assist was Coleman's first point in six games. The 29-year-old forward has just three goals and two helpers in 12 appearances, but he's added 37 shots on net, 24 hits and six PIM. He should continue to work in a top-six role, although he saw new linemates in Sean Monahan and Mangiapane for Thursday's contest.
NHL
#Coyotes#Helpers#Red Wings#Pim
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin: Exits Saturday's contest

Jaskin (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game against Nashville. Jaskin was in obvious pain after taking a hit to the knee from Mark Borowiecki on Saturday. The 28-year-old has just one assist through 12 games this season. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's tilt with the Blues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Generates helper Saturday

Myers produced an assist and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights. Myers set up the second of Nils Hoglander's tallies in the contest. The 31-year-old Myers is up to five assists through 15 appearances this year. The Texas native has added 21 shots on net, 30 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while playing in a top-four role. The physicality should help offset a rather pedestrian scoring pace for fantasy managers in deeper formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Contributes power-play helper

Kessel notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. Kessel continues to make an impact on the power play and little else -- four of his six points this year have come with the man advantage. The veteran winger has added 32 shots on net with a minus-6 rating. Fantasy managers know the ironman will be in the lineup day in and day out, but that's about the only way he's shown consistency so far.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in helper

Carlson tallied a power-play assist, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins. Carlson has three goals and 10 points in 15 games through mid-November. The 31-year-old is likely to see an uptick in production once Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (lower body) are able to return and boost Washington's modest power-play production (17.7 percent), so keep him rolling.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes to Take on Nashville in Saturday Night Showcase

After Friday's game against the Blackhawks, the Coyotes are right back to game action and look to bounce back on Saturday night (Nov. 13) against the Nashville Predators. The contest is Arizona's lone regular-season game in Nashville on the campaign. Puck drop against the Predators is set for 6 p.m. with the broadcast back on Bally Sports Arizona.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Supplies pair of helpers

Nyquist recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Nyquist did some damage against his first NHL club, setting up goals by Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski in Monday's contest. This was Nyquist's first multi-point effort this year. The Swedish winger has five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests -- that level of production isn't enough to turn heads in fantasy.
NHL
Anniston Star

Lawson Kimble, senior, Granite City

A hidden gem, in large part due to the Warriors’ season being relegated to an abbreviated spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimble will be one of the points leaders in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. A 5-foot-11 forward, he posted 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in just nine games as a junior. Lawson has 18 points (11 goals, 7 assists) in the Warriors' first three games this season. Lawson will be counted on as a leader for a team that graduated 12 seniors.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Radek Faksa: Slings helper

Faksa recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Faksa set up Ryan Suter's goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Faksa has points in consecutive games after scoring an empty-netter against the Flyers on Saturday. The Czech center is up to six points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating 14 contests. He's served as the fourth-line center recently, and that's coincided with the Stars' surge on offense, so it's unlikely he moves up the lineup anytime soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Credited with helper

Shattenkirk logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Shattenkirk's 10th assist on the year was the secondary helper on the first of Trevor Zegras' two goals in the game. After an incredible start to the season, Shattenkirk has logged just two points in the last five contests. He's at 14 points, 29 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 17 outings overall, but regression may be starting to take hold after his unsustainable first month of the campaign.
NHL
yadkinripple.com

Coyotes place second in tournament

MYRTLE BEACH — The Blue Ridge Coyotes competed in the Winter World Series at Myrtle Beach on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. The team came together going into the championship game, as they were sitting on a 5-0 record. The Coyotes lost the championship in a shoot out game by one run, which gave the Coyotes the runner-up trophy. Multiple home runs contributed to the Coyotes’ weekend success, with Lily Stanley hitting five home runs, Preslee Ladd hitting 2 two, and Chesney Marsh hitting three. Other home run hitters were Marcy Baker, Melah Cheek, Haelynn House, Maddie Kate Lloyd, Rhylann, and Miranda. The Coyotes ended their 8-under season with great at bats, seamless defense, and the honor of bringing home Winter World Series Runner-Up Rings.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
