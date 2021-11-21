Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Supplies helper Saturday

Toews recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins. Toews fed Jujhar Khaira for the latter's first goal of the season. The 33-year-old Toews was held off the scoresheet for five straight games to open the campaign, but he's collected eight assists in the next nine contests. He's added 25 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while often centering the second line, Fantasy managers likely want him to deposit a couple of goals of his own, but the recent uptick in helpers is a good sign that he's getting back on track after missing all of last season.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO