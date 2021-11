Crouse registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Crouse helped out on Andrew Ladd's goal in the third period. Among Coyotes forwards, Crouse has been one of the better options for fantasy with seven points, 35 shots on net, 33 hits and 22 PIM. The team's offense isn't great, but the Ontario brings enough sandpaper to help out in deeper formats that reward the rough stuff.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO