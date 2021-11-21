ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Point streak at four games

 3 days ago

Kessel registered an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings....

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Contributes power-play helper

Kessel notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. Kessel continues to make an impact on the power play and little else -- four of his six points this year have come with the man advantage. The veteran winger has added 32 shots on net with a minus-6 rating. Fantasy managers know the ironman will be in the lineup day in and day out, but that's about the only way he's shown consistency so far.
Phil Kessel set the third-longest Ironman Streak in NHL history on Saturday

Phil Kessel has been one of the best goal scorers to play the game over the past 10 seasons and the two-time Stanley Cup champion rarely takes a night off. Since the 2019-10 season when he was still with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 5th overall pick from the 2006 draft hasn’t missed a single game and he has never missed more than 12 games in a season in his career.
Is Phil Kessel guaranteed to be traded?

After months and months of speculation, the constant trade talk surrounding Jack Eichel is finally over after the star Buffalo Sabres center was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month. So where does the trade market go from here? Even though it's still early in the season, there is thought to be some trade chatter ongoing between teams that expected different results early on this season, whether that is a surprise contender looking to load up, a struggling preseason favorite in need of a shakeup or a bottom-dweller looking to move talent as soon as possible to maximize the return. The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin recently broke down the trade market and believe the top available name could be the product of that latter scenario. The pair feel that Phil Kessel is set to step into Eichel’s shoes, not only as a major name on the block but also as a player who is guaranteed to be traded. The 1-13-1 Arizona Coyotes have all the makings of a last-place team, and Kessel is an aging veteran and respected champion on an expiring deal; the fit is poor and should be resolved soon rather than waiting until the deadline whilst Kessel plays meaningless games and risks injury for the ’Yotes. The scoring winger should be attractive to any number of teams, and Arizona could take the first impressive futures package it is offered to further its rebuild.
Clayton Keller
Phil Kessel
Wild's Dmitry Kulikov: On modest three-game point streak

Kulikov produced an assist and five hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Kulikov is on a three-game point streak, and he's reached the scoresheet in four of the last five contests. The Russian blueliner has six points, eight shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 12 games this year. Kulikov isn't known for his offense, but he could be worth a look in deep formats, given that his physicality should offset future lapses in scoring.
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Streak at 12 games, 24 points

McDavid picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Boston. The point extended his season-opening point streak to 12 games and 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists). And yet, McDavid doesn't lead the league in scoring -- that mark belongs to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 12 goals and 26 points.
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Riding five-game point streak

Kadri logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. Kadri helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's goal just 3:18 into the game. The assist gave Kadri a five-game point streak, during which he's amassed two goals and five helpers. The 31-year-old center is up to 11 points in as many contests while adding 30 shots, 24 PIM, a minus-1 rating and eight hits.
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Assist streak at four games

Wennberg notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks. Wennberg set up Jordan Eberle for a goal at 3:57 of the third period. The 27-year-old Wennberg has collected five assists in his last four games. The Swede is up to nine points, 20 shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests overall while playing in a top-six role.
Flames' 10-game point streak ends after loss to Sharks

CALGARY -- Still minus their head coach and several regulars, the San Jose Sharks prevailed 4-1 on Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames. Captain Logan Couture scored the third-period winner for San Jose (7-4-1). Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen added empty-net goals and Alexander Barabanov also scored for the Sharks. Defenceman Brent Burns had two assists.
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Point streak up to five games

Eberle logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Wild. Eberle earned an assist on Marcus Johansson's tally at 9:19 of the third period. That gave Eberle a five-game point streak, during which he has six goals and two helpers. The 31-year-old is up to 12 points, 38 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-8 rating in 15 contests. He remains one of the Kraken's better forwards thanks to his recent hot run.
Predators at Blues game preview: Nashville’s three game point streak has them climbing the standings

When predicting the Central Division standings back before the season started, pundits got hung up on the bubble teams. They named Colorado and Minnesota as the top two pretty consistently, and number three seemed to be Winnipeg’s to lose, but those potential wild card spots were a crap shoot. Predictions shifted back and forth between St. Louis and Dallas... or maybe it was Chicago and Nashville... or Nashville and Dallas... or maybe St. Louis and Nashville...
Gostisbehere records another multi-point game, but Coyotes fall to Minnesota Wild

It's been close to three years since the Arizona Coyotes learned they were moving to the NHL's Central Division this season. They got a preview of what that would be like last season, facing the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild in the temporary West Division. If Wednesday...
Devils' Tomas Tatar: Three points in last four games

Tatar has amassed a goal and two assists in his last four games. Tatar produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. The winger went through a six-game drought recently, but he's bounced back with stronger play recently. Overall, he's at six points, 23 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances. He may move around the lineup, but don't expect Tatar to produce much more offense than a middle-six winger.
Blackhawks edge Coyotes to extend sudden winning streak

In less than a week under interim coach Derek King, the Blackhawks already have quadrupled their victory total. Their 2-1 victory Friday against the abysmal Coyotes finished an unlikely sweep of their three-game homestand. They’re still in a big hole at 4-9-2, but at least it’s slightly shallower than before.
Josi scores four points for Predators in win against Coyotes

NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi scored two goals with two assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Matt Duchene extended his goal streak to three games, and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators (9-5-1), who have won four of five and eight of 10.
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: On modest three-game point streak

Lindholm produced an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Lindholm set up Trevor Zegras for the game-winning goal 4:14 into overtime. The helper gave Lindholm a three-game point streak, during which he has one goal and two assists. The Swede is up to seven points, 30 shots on net, 21 blocks, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 17 appearances overall.
Josi's Four-Point Night Leads Preds to Victory Over Coyotes

Roman Josi recorded two goals and two assists, Matt Duchene had two points and Juuse Saros stopped 22 Coyotes shots in a 4-1 Predators victory. Roman Josi scored twice and recorded four points overall as the Nashville Predators defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a 4-1 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds wins in three-straight outings and victories in eight of their last 10 games overall.
