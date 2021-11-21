St. Augustine celebrates 28th annual Nights of Lights

Suncoast Charities for Children will be holding the 35th Annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on December 11 and area boaters are invited to enter free of charge. The event begins at 6:00pm with vessels making a short transit across Sarasota Bay and entering the Bayfront Park area at approx. 7:00pm. Best areas for viewing are Marina Jack, Bayfront Park, and Centennial Park. All vessels must be over 21 feet in length. Boaters can submit a private or corporate entry and will be judged for cash prizes. An awards ceremony will take place immediately after the parade on the Marina Jack fuel dock. Greg Corvelle, General Manager of Marina Jack and Lisa Baer, Director of Special Events of Suncoast Charities for Children are co-chairs for this year’s event.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO