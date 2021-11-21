ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hunt: Showdown is getting a live-action TV adaptation

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrytek’s 19th century bounty hunter action game Hunt: Showdown is set for a live-action TV series adaptation courtesy of the upcoming U.S. streaming platform Binge. “We have always known that Hunt: Showdown would look great as a live-action series,” said Crytek’s Avni...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Merman in My Tub Manga Gets Live-Action Taiwanese Series

Kadokawa announced in the December issue of its Monthly Comic Gene magazine on Monday that Itokichi's Merman in My Tub (Orenchi no Furo Jijō) manga is inspiring a live-action series in Taiwan. Bruce Hung and Kent Tsai will star in the series, and Hsi-ming Chang is directing the series. The...
COMICS
tvinsider.com

‘One Piece’: Main Cast Set For Japanese Manga Live-Action Adaptation

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the iconic Japanese manga One Piece has cast five of its lead stars, including Fear Street actress Emily Rudd and Greenleaf actor Jacob Romero Gibson. The 10-episode series revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who develops special powers and sets about on a journey...
COMICS
Distractify

'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Live-Action Movie Versus the Animated TV Show — Let's Compare Them

Kids born in the mid-to-late '90s surely watched the PBS Kids cartoon Clifford the Big Red Dog back in 2000. Based on Norman Bridwell's cherished book series of the same name, the animated series — which follows the adventures of Emily Elizabeth and her miraculous 20-foot-tall red dog — lasted only until 2003. The TV show was rewarded with a revamped revival (complete with an entirely different animation style and a gang of new characters) come 2019.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptations#Franchises#Crytek
GeekyGadgets

Halo TV series live-action teaser trailer

Microsoft has released the very first glimpse of what you can expect from the upcoming Halo TV series that will be premiering on Paramount+ sometime early in 2022. The live-action military science fiction television series based on the Halo video game franchise stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Calu.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Cowboy Bebop’ TV Review: The Live-Action Adaptation Of The Legendary Anime Misses The Mark

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” has the herculean task of adapting one of the crown jewels of Japanese animation. Based on the anime series by director Shinichirō Watanabe, the new live-action adaptation cherrypicks the greatest hits of the original, while significantly expanding the roles of the supporting characters to the adaptations’ detriment. The area where “Cowboy Bebop” excels is chemistry between the three main leads played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda and how they embody the crew of the spaceship Bebop. When the three cowboys are tackling a bounty, “Cowboy Bebop” soars with quippy one-liners, bloody action, and outrageous foes. Unfortunately, the adaptation has been shot like a superhero movie—littered with obsessive dutch angles, dreary worlds, and poor costume designs. What’s worse is that the most significant new material for the live-action series could be removed entirely.
COMICS
Pocket-lint.com

Live-action Halo TV series headed to Paramount+ gets its first brief teaser

(Pocket-lint) - At long last, there is a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Halo TV series that was first announced three years ago. Revealed during Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event, it's a first look at the live-action TV adaptation headed to Paramount+. The teaser is incredibly short, offering only a close-up glimpse of Master Chief, played by American Gods' Pablo Schreiber, and his Mjolnir armor.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Halo TV Adaptation Teaser Unveils Master Chief

We finally have a glimpse at the Halo TV series. Nearly three-and-a-half years after the project nabbed a series order at Showtime, the first footage was released during Xbox's 20th-anniversary celebration. The original Halo videogame was released alongside the original Xbox 20 years ago today, so it makes sense that...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft offers brief look at upcoming live-action Halo TV series

Microsoft showed off a very brief trailer for its long-in-development Halo TV series during its 20th anniversary Xbox event, offering a quick look at the Master Chief. Beyond a glimpse of the green space hero’s Mjolnir armour and Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana, saying, “Hello Master Chief,” nothing else was revealed about the upcoming series. Master Chief will be played by American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber, who was born in Ymir, B.C.
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Halo TV series release date, trailer, and plot – when can you see live-action Master Chief?

When is the Halo TV series out? Plans for a live-action adaptation of the Halo FPS games stretch right back to 2005, and after nearly two decades, a television show is just on the horizon. Halo: The Series brings Master Chief and his endless war against the Covenant to the small screen, allowing us to witness the struggle to save humanity on streaming service Paramount Plus like we’ve never seen it before.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori Manga Gets Live-Action TV Drama

Yū Shimizu's Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori manga is inspiring a live-action television drama that will debut on TV Asahi's Oshidora Saturday block in January 2022. The series will star Nozomu Kotaki of Johnny's West as Sui. Yōko Izumisawa is writing the screenplay. Yumiko Miwa is the general producer at TV Asahi....
COMICS
psu.com

Hunt Showdown Update 1.7 Will Add 60 FPS Support For PS5

Crytek has announced that Hunt Showdown update 1.7 will finally offer the ability to play the game at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We would like to announce that with Update 1.7 we will remove the cap of 30 FPS for the Xbox Series S/X and PS5. This will allow those of you on the newest generation of consoles to play Hunt at up to 60FPS.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy