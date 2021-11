CORNELIUS – Hough scored quickly in and in just about every way possible in the first half in their second-round blowout of South Meck Friday night in the 4A playoffs. Two lightning bolts of plays demonstrated that the No. 1-seed Huskies had the superior squad early on en route to their 42-7 win against the No. 16 Sabres. First, it was a 56-yard strike from Tad Hudson to receiver Darryl Taylor Jr., who out-ran the defense for the bulk of the yardage. On the next possession, it was Sequan Osborne who displayed high high-end speed to take a Hudson pass to the end zone 55 yards away.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO