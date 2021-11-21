Linton-HMB wins second straight volleyball state title
The Linton-HMB Lions had the tough test on Saturday night of repeating as Class B champions, and they stepped up to the challenge.
The Lions had to go through Northern Cass, a team they lost to in five sets in the regular season. This go around it was all Linton-HMB as the Lions won 3-0 to claim their second state title in as many years.
