Volleyball

Linton-HMB wins second straight volleyball state title

By Luke Gamble
 3 days ago

The Linton-HMB Lions had the tough test on Saturday night of repeating as Class B champions, and they stepped up to the challenge.

The Lions had to go through Northern Cass, a team they lost to in five sets in the regular season. This go around it was all Linton-HMB as the Lions won 3-0 to claim their second state title in as many years.

IN THIS ARTICLE
