Bismarck, ND

Century takes down Bismarck for sixth volleyball state title in last seven years

By Luke Gamble
 3 days ago

The Class A state volleyball championship was the Battle of Bismarck on Saturday as Century and Bismarck High faced off in the Capital City. It was appropriate given the tournament returned to Bismarck this year for the first time in over 20 years.

The Patriots re-claimed their spot at the top of Class A with a 3-0 sweep over the Demons to earn their second state title in a row. The win also gives the Patriots six state titles in the last seven years.

Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTS
