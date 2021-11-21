ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyone Request Sweater Weather? Well it’s here! 11-21-21

yourbasin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to put up the sunglasses and shorts...

www.yourbasin.com

CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
Fox 59

Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM. A cold front will help get showers cooking...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Dallas News

Turning colder for Thanksgiving

Some weather changes are starting to take shape across North Texas. The most noticeable change today will be in the form of more cloud cover. Skies will be overcast for much of the day followed by a chance of showers late tonight. Temperatures will be nice and mild, topping out in the mid 70s this afternoon. A gusty south wind will contribute to today’s warmth.
DALLAS, TX
WSAV News 3

Preparing your house for cold weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As temperatures are dropping across the Lowcountry, officials say making sure you are checking your air filters and keeping the temperature down on your thermostat can save you money. With homeowners starting up their heaters again and families draw closer for the holiday season, officials with Holy City Heating and […]
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Some early thoughts on Winter ’21-’22 (WED-11/24)

Happy Thanksgiving! Our Winter Weather Special will be on Saturday December 4th at 4:30 PM. We’ll show you our forecasts from last year…and we’ll give our thoughts about this upcoming winter. Usually though I like to get a bit ahead of that though with the blog…and while I have some rough ideas on a range of snow that I will be forecasting this winter…I haven’t clarified the direction I want to go in. That will be handled on the special on the 4th. IF you miss that, I’ll be going over the predictions during the newscasts on that Monday the 6th. So put a note on your phone/calendar about all of that!
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 11-24-21

Local weather report for Wednesday, November 24. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 49° to a high of 64°. Sunrise is 6:22 AM and Sunset 4:47 PM . Sunny. There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
cbs4indy.com

A great day for holiday travel; tracking rain for Thanksgiving

Aside from a few snow showers along the Rockies, we’re tracking very quiet weather across the country on this travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re about to hit the roads locally, temperatures Wednesday morning are running ~10° warmer than they were Tuesday morning. However, it’s still quite chilly outside and a winter coat is recommended.
3 News Now

Getting Colder into Thanksgiving

After enjoying record warmth Tuesday, a cold front arrived this morning. We stay breezy behind the cold front as the cooler air blows in, but temperatures will still push above average. We will be in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We stay breezy overnight as the cooler weather...
ncwlife.com

Weather 11-24-21

A shallow ridge of high pressure will be over the region today leading to a generally pleasant but chilly day. A large area of moisture will inundate the Pacific Northwest on Thursday leading to a good chance for rain right through Saturday. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy...
yourbasin.com

Rain Before Thanksgiving? 11-24-2021

While conditions are expected to be warm today across The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking the breezy and humid conditions as well. This pattern may set up for a cooler and perhaps, some precipitation in the next 24 hours leading up into Thanksgiving.
