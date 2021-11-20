ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Joyful Pittsburghers Return To Downtown For Light Up Night

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a magical start to the holidays on Saturday with thousands of lights twinkling throughout the city. There were also thousands of people in the streets of downtown Pittsburgh for the 60th annual Light Up Night. “Coming to Light Up Night is a tradition for...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Courier-Express

Bowdish Light Up Night

BROOKVILLE — The magic of the Bowdish Model R.R. & Animated Miniatures show will happen again this Friday, Nov. 26th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson County History center, 172-176 Main St., Brookville. The JCHS Annual Awards reception and presentation will take place in the Bowdish gallery at...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Daily Independent

Lights, garland and Christmas cheer: Parade returns to downtown Ashland

ASHLAND With the thrust of a Shriner’s hips and a wave from Santa, Ashland officially welcomed in the 2021 Christmas season. The Ashland Christmas Parade returned to full glory Tuesday after scaling down last year to Santa on a firetruck with a police escort due to the pandemic. Lights and...
ASHLAND, KY
WNDU

Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Shipshewana’s ‘Lights of Joy’ drive-thru experience is now open for the holiday season. There are more than two million LED lights spanning a mile and a half. “This has become our tradition here in Shipshewana, we love it,” said Laura Gates, marketing director for Shipshewana Trading...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
WTOV 9

Steubenville Lights up the Night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The holiday season is officially underway as Steubenville lights up the night. The city of Steubenville came together Tuesday for Steubenville lights up the night, where there were things for people of all ages to enjoy, from vendors to meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus. "This event...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: cookie sale, light up night and festival of lights

• St. John United Church of Christ, 1320 Brownstown Road, Larimer, North Huntingdon, is accepting orders for a cookie sale. Varieties: raspberry almond shortbread, snickerdoodles, nut horns, peanut butter blossom kiss, thumbprints, tassie nut cups, peanut butter cup, lemon cookie bar and seven layer, $5 per dozen. Order deadline: Dec. 1. Pickup: 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4, 7 and 9. Orders: 724-863-3093 or 724-493-8982.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cbslocal.com

Downtown Denver Rink Opens For The Holiday Season

DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park opens for a new season Wednesday. Skating there is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park. The rink is located off the 16th Street Mall, between 16th and 17th along Arapahoe Street.
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eliminating Free Metered Parking On December Saturdays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is getting rid of free meter parking for holiday shoppers. The city says the strategy is counter-productive. In a statement to CBS3, city leaders said “free parking on Saturdays in December encouraged all-day on-street parking while discouraging the turnover that is needed for customers to find a spot and start shopping.” The city says it will still work with businesses to ensure shopping is accessible. CBS3’s Kerri Corrado will have more on this story Wednesday on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Mile High Tree Returns To Denver For Its Third Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Tree is returning for its third year. The 110-foot, 39 foot wide digital art installation in downtown Denver includes 60,000 strands of LED lights. It’s the tallest digital tree in North America. (credit: CBS) “It’s programmed with all sorts of lights choreographed to cultural music, holiday music, and it’s a totally free experience,” said Visit Denver spokeswoman Ashley Geisheker. LINK: The Mile High Tree The tree is located on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, and visitor can go inside it and look up at all the lights for a great visual experience. It’s time to enjoy Denver’s favorite new holiday tradition! The Mile High Tree, brought to you by presenting sponsor Modelo(R) USA, returns tonight at 5 p.m. 📷 : Captain Colorado 📌 : 16th Street Mall .Drink responsibly. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. pic.twitter.com/GKlFufFzLl — VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) November 19, 2021 The Mile High Tree is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 1. Watch the tree “lighting” ceremony hosted by CBS4 Mekialaya White below:
DENVER, CO
The Georgia Sun

Christmas Lights Extravaganza returns to Downtown Macon

MACON — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Georgia’s cities and towns will start twinkling with Christmas lights beginning this week. In Downtown Macon, the Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza is returning Friday, November 26. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a live concert by Macon...
MACON, GA
Sedalia Democrat

Hotel Bothwell to light up downtown Sedalia on Thanksgiving

Every year on Thanksgiving, residents from all across the county gather in front of Hotel Bothwell to officially celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
SEDALIA, MO
mahometdaily.com

Lake of the Woods to light up with “Night Lights in the Garden”

The holiday season is upon us, and with that comes a multitude of Christmas lights. As homeowners adorn trees and hang lights, the Champaign County Forest Preserve will also create their very own light display. Glowing lights will illuminate the night for the first “Night Lights in the Garden” at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Gardens in Mahomet.
MAHOMET, IL
Derrick

Clarion ushers in holidays with light-up night event

Clarion celebrated the holiday season Monday with a light-up night event. “We brought Christmas back to Clarion after COVID,” said Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.
CLARION, PA
13abc.com

Rossford tree lights up the night

LC4 seeing an increased number of dogs being left behind in homes. Shelter leaders do not know what is behind the increase. Lucas County Hospitalizations Up - clipped version. Lucas County Hospitalizations Up. This is concerning as we head into the holidays. Moment of Science: Turkey and Tryptophan. Updated: 7...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
ocala-news.com

Visitors flock to downtown streets for Light Up Ocala

Thousands of visitors packed the downtown streets over the weekend for the 37th installment of Light Up Ocala. The highly popular event helped kick off the holidays with a variety of lights, over 100 vendors, live entertainment throughout the streets of downtown Ocala, and the tree lighting ceremony at the Downtown Square stage.
OCALA, FL
siouxlandproud.com

Downtown Sioux City lights up for holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Looking for some holiday cheer to start off your Thanksgiving week?. The annual Siouxland Opening of Santa’s House begins at 6 p.m. Monday night at 501 Fourth Street. With no admission fee, children can visit Santa and create some holiday crafts. If guests bring money...
SIOUX CITY, IA
unfspinnaker.com

‘Night of Lights’ returns to St. Augustine this year

This year, St. Augustine celebrates its 28th year of doing Night of Lights. The event started on Nov. 20 and takes place every evening through Jan. 31, 2022. According to National Geographic, Night of Lights is among the top ten holiday light displays in the world. People love the event. Downtown St. Augustine becomes totally illuminated with that holiday sparkle. The display showcases millions of tiny white lights that bring joy to many that experience them in the Old City Historic Area. Admiring the lights is also totally free of charge.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

