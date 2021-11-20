Joyful Pittsburghers Return To Downtown For Light Up Night

DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Tree is returning for its third year. The 110-foot, 39 foot wide digital art installation in downtown Denver includes 60,000 strands of LED lights. It’s the tallest digital tree in North America. (credit: CBS) “It’s programmed with all sorts of lights choreographed to cultural music, holiday music, and it’s a totally free experience,” said Visit Denver spokeswoman Ashley Geisheker. LINK: The Mile High Tree The tree is located on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, and visitor can go inside it and look up at all the lights for a great visual experience. It’s time to enjoy Denver’s favorite new holiday tradition! The Mile High Tree, brought to you by presenting sponsor Modelo(R) USA, returns tonight at 5 p.m. 📷 : Captain Colorado 📌 : 16th Street Mall .Drink responsibly. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. pic.twitter.com/GKlFufFzLl — VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) November 19, 2021 The Mile High Tree is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 1. Watch the tree “lighting” ceremony hosted by CBS4 Mekialaya White below:

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO