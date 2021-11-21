Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 27 points as Liberty got past Bethune-Cookman 59-51 on Tuesday night. Keegan McDowell had 17 points for Liberty (2-3). Joe French had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-5). Damani McEntire added 10 points. ——— For more AP college basketball...
Virginia (3-2) vs. Providence (5-0) Legends Classic , Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Providence are set to face off in the Legends Classic. Providence earned a 77-72 win over Northwestern in its most recent game, while Virginia got a 65-55 win against Georgia in its last outing.
It’s Thanksgiving week, which means Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young and his team could be about to knock off another top 10 foe. During Thanksgiving week in 2019, Young’s Hokies upset then-No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Invitational. During Thanksgiving week last year, the Hokies knocked off...
Jenna Reneau appeared as the officials walked onto the Robins Center court before Monday’s University of Richmond men’s basketball game against Hofstra, and there were some stares and smiles. When the game began, Reneau became …. Unnoticeable, in the best kind of way. Reneau was the first woman to officiate...
Neutral-court games around Thanksgiving often have served as springboards for the University of Richmond’s best basketball teams with Chris Mooney as coach. The Spiders this year have a chance to build on that history. UR (3-2) plays Maryland (4-1) Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship...
