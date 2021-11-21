ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams win sixth straight, advance to second round of NCAA tournament

By Ryan Compeau
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State hosted their first home game since 2014, and would score early and often defeating Minnesota Duluth 48-14 Saturday afternoon at LeGrand Stadium.

The Rams would jump out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, and then 41-0 before the half. Alfred Grear took the opening kick-off 102 yards and Zach Bronkhorst ran for a 69 yard touchdown to propel the Rams to a fast start.

Angelo State will host Nebraska-Kearney next Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at LeGrand Stadium.

KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Campbell leads Central past Lubbock Cooper

CENTRAL– Senior guard Branden Campbell scored a game-high 22 points and Central defeated Lubbock Cooper 63-47 in a non-district matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Tuesday. The Bobcats (4-0) used a 9-0 run to start the second half to pull away from the Pirates for good. Senior guard Raven Ortiz scored 9 points for Central, […]
BASKETBALL
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Playoff Pairings

Regional3A Division II Region IW1 Lubbock Roosevelt vs R2 Brady, 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater2A Division II Region IVW16 Falls City vs R14 Eldorado, 7 p.m. Friday at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park1A Division I Region IIW8 Westbrook vs R8 Sterling City, 7 p.m. Friday at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City1A Division […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora falls to defending state champs in area round

SLATON – The Sonora Broncos fall to the defending 3A Division 2 state champion, Canadian Wildcats in the region I area round on Friday night, by a score of 56-13. The Wildcats found the endzone first, thanks to a Keeton Githins run. The Broncos responded on their first offensive play from scrimmage. Hunter O’Banon scored […]
SONORA, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Brady takes defensive slugfest with Stanton

WALL– Brady took the lead early in the fourth quarter and defeated Stanton 21-13 in a 3A Division II Region I area round matchup at Hawk Stadium. The Bulldogs (8-3) scored late in the first quarter for their first points of the game and went into halftime tied at 7. The Buffaloes (5-7) scored the […]
BRADY, TX
Community Policy