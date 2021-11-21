Rams win sixth straight, advance to second round of NCAA tournament
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State hosted their first home game since 2014, and would score early and often defeating Minnesota Duluth 48-14 Saturday afternoon at LeGrand Stadium.
The Rams would jump out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, and then 41-0 before the half. Alfred Grear took the opening kick-off 102 yards and Zach Bronkhorst ran for a 69 yard touchdown to propel the Rams to a fast start.
Angelo State will host Nebraska-Kearney next Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at LeGrand Stadium.
