ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Ultimate Guide To Rustic Decor – Rustic Style Home

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://rusticotile.com/rustic-decor/. Here’s what rustic decor is not. Techy. (well, sometimes… modern rustic decor is trending) A rustic style decor is a nature-inspired approach to design. In fact, it’s anything but boastful and loud. Do you like the authentic beauty of natural materials? How about a relaxed vibe around...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoration#Home Decor#Decorative#Furniture#French#Tuscan#Southwest#Coastal#Style Color Palette
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Furniture Designs that transform + function as clever space savers for modern homes!

Finding a spacious apartment in our urban cities is a rarity! And if you’ve managed to scrounge one up, then you’re an exception and a very lucky one that is! Because let’s be honest, our modern apartments can be pretty cramped. Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. However, transforming furniture designs are an ingenious solution to this issue of space restraints. And, we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving furniture designs that promise to not only transform themselves but your living space as well! From robotic furniture that transforms from a bed to a home office desk to a work desk that can transform into a lounger – these innovative furniture designs promise to be the best investments of 2021!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
lizmarieblog.com

2021 LMB Gift Guide: Cozy Home Decor Gifts

Today I am sharing with you another LMB Gift Guide! I base my life around all things cozy. The word cozy has become so much more than a word to me, so much more than a way to decorate and design. Cozy is all about creating a space that welcomes, nourishes, and surrounds us with warmth, love, and comfort through each changing season of our lives. Today I wanted to round up gifts that can help create a sense of cozy in our homes and lives. Do you have someone in your life that feels the same way about the term cozy? Why not share the gift of cozy home decor with them! I rounded up some of my favorite cozy home decor gifts and but them in a gift guide for you!
HOME & GARDEN
metroparent.com

Your Ultimate At-Home Thanksgiving Guide

Thanksgiving is almost here! And there’s no better time of year to reflect on what you have and give thanks for it all. Not to mention, get together with loved ones and enjoy some of the delicious eats and fun activities. Here, we offer tips to throwing a celebration from the comfort of your own home, complete with delicious recipes, fun events and crafts. Check it out and get planning your Turkey Day festivities.
RECIPES
MyStateline.com

Seasonal Décor and Clothing at The Midwest Rustic

We’re taking you inside The Midwest Rustic to see all the amazing seasonal décor and clothing they offer from many different local artists and businesses. You can follow them on social media at @themidwestrustic and @the_midwest_rustic_collective, and on their website at themidwestrustic.com.
APPAREL
KTEN.com

Why Custom Acrylic Furniture and Designs Are a Great Idea

Originally Posted On: https://munizplastics.com/why-custom-acrylic-furniture-and-designs-are-a-great-idea/. For the past few decades, fast furniture companies have risen to the forefront, producing trendy but unsustainable pieces that lose function and appeal in a short time. As a result, we’re tossing about 9 million tons of furniture every year in America, alone. As we enter...
INTERIOR DESIGN
buffalo.com

Barn venues full of rustic charm for your Buffalo wedding

Apple cider, pumpkins and the perfect foliage – fall in Western New York can’t be beat. Barns are an idyllic choice for a fall wedding venue, with protection from weather and their country charm. The Annex. One of the newer venues on the scene, The Annex is just over an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING
SPY

These Eye-Catching Outdoor Christmas Decorations Just Keep Getting Better

For decades, neighbors have been trying to outdo each other with their outdoor displays at Christmas. From Clark Griswold to Darren McGavin, Ralphie’s foul-mouthed father, holiday movies portray a minefield of tactics used to achieve the status of “Best Christmas Decorations on the Block.” This competition has now moved into real life (although it was always based on reality anyway), thanks to frequent news reports and viral videos of decked-out houses dancing to Christmas carols and organized Christmas light tours through towns across America. To join in the fun, even just a little, you’ll need to invest in some of...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy