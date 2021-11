We all know that roadways are especially busy surrounding the holidays, with Thanksgiving travel typically noted as one of the most active on U.S. roadways. With many people missing out on Thanksgiving last year due to COVID, imagine how busy roadways will be this year. According to a press release from inrix.com, AAA is predicting 53.4 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is a 13% increase from 2020 travel.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO