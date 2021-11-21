ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jim Johnston Reveals He Originally Wrote The DX Theme For Individual Star

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Johnston recently spoke with the RRBG podcast, where he discussed creating music. He admitted that the theme song for D-Generation X was actually created for a different wrestler. “D-Generation X was originally written, I wrote for Shawn Michaels,” Johnston admitted. Then by the time it was out there,...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Velvet Sky And Bully Ray Announce Amicable Break-Up

Velvet Sky and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray announced on social media they have broken up. The former couple each put out a similar message that said it was an amicable split and no further public comments will be made. “@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Hunter
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Questions Toughness Of Modern Wrestlers After Fan Attacks Seth Rollins

As we’ve noted, Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during this week’s RAW. Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. had an interesting reaction to the incident, essentially questioning the toughness of modern day pro wrestlers. Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Dolla On What Hit Row Records Did To Make WWE “Upset”

Hit Row recently spoke with Busted Open Radio following their release from the company. Top Dolla, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis were all let go during WWE’s recent round of cuts. During the interview, Top Dolla discussed B-Fab’s release and how he reacted to that at the time. Admitting he even called up the company to question the decision they made.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was spotted at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings, according to a report from PWInsder. The report added that there is no word yet on whether she was starting with the company or just visiting. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rae was joining Cornerstone...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#D Generation X#Rage Against The Machine
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Johnston Reveals Why He’s Not A Fan Of Wrestlers Using Mainstream Music

During a recent appearance on the RRBG Podcast, former WWE composer Jim Johnston revealed the reason why he doesn’t like wrestlers using mainstream songs. He said,. “I feel so sorry for the current crop of talent there because I feel that they’re being served so inadequately and so poorly. There are no breakout stars because they’re not putting the right combination of things together to create stars. I’m sure there are stars there. I’m absolutely confident there are. I remind everybody that before Stone Cold Steve Austin broke out and became one of the biggest stars in the game, he was The Ringmaster. He was a pretty low-card player. There’s something about truth, characters have to find an element to their character that’s not a character. It has to be part of who they are. Then, I think the next most important thing is there has to be a piece of music which is a score to that character so every time people hear it, they feel that character. It’s not just thinking about it, they feel that character and what that character is about. The reason I always thought wrestlers using mainstream music was because I thought it absolutely defeats the purpose because people have different emotional associations with those songs. So, a song comes on that’s, whatever, an AC/DC song, the guy comes out to that, I think it makes him feel all puffy, you know, ‘I got an AC/DC song.’ The problem is that half the fan base is thinking about some association they had; ‘This is the night I had that car accident. This is the first night I kissed my girlfriend.’ So, you’ve effectively taken them out of the story and now they are not thinking about that guy. When Taker’s music plays or Steve’s music plays, people are only thinking about Steve Austin. They’re not thinking about when they kissed their girl, they’re thinking about Steve Austin, what he did last week and I wonder what crazy thing he’s going to do tonight. That’s what you want. It’s not just intellectual focus, it’s emotional focus. Star Wars works because you know Darth Vader is bad and Luke Skywalker is good and you want the force to win. If you don’t care that the force wins, boy, the movie’s dead on arrival.”
WWE
ComicBook

Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X's WWE Theme Was Originally Made for Just Shawn Michaels

One of the biggest aspects of D-Generation X's presentation during the faction's various WWE runs was its iconic theme music, "Break It Down" by The DX Band. But, as legendary former WWE music composer Jim Johnston confirmed on the RRBG Podcast recently, the song wasn't originally created for the group. According to Johnston, the song was supposed to belong just Michaels, but by the time it was ready DX had already formed as a group on television.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Confirms Daughter Has Begun In-Ring Training

With Stephanie serving as the Chief Brand Officer, Triple H being the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Shane McMahon becoming the Executive Chairman of Ideanomics for WWE, next in line for jobs with the family business would be Vince’s grandkids. During an exclusive interview with...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Johnston Says He Feels Sorry For The Current Crop Of Talent In WWE

During a recent appearance on the “RRBG Podcast”, former WWE composer Jim Johnston commented on what the problem for WWE is right now, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the current state of WWE: “I feel so sorry for the current crop of...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Reveals Which ROH Star He Wants In AEW

Jay Lethal made his shocking debut in AEW at Full Gear to challenge Sammy Guevara to a TNT Championship match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The former Ring of Honor Champion revealed that he asked for his release from ROH due to the announcement of their hiatus just recently. During...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Angel Recalls WWE Raw Guest Dropping A Profanity Live On The Air

WWE’s Angel says the toughest matches for him are against the people he knows the best. Angel is currently part of the tag team Los Lotharios with his cousin Humberto. The high-flyer says that’s a welcome change from last year when the two were frequent opponents. “Sometimes when you wrestle...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reggie Reveals Which Released WWE Superstar Was His “Road Dog”

Reggie was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling where he spoke about those who have helped him behind the scenes at WWE. “Off the bat, Matt Bloom is a huge person, supporter, because he is the one that gave me the opportunity. As far as in-ring talent, I have my boy, EJ Nduka just being my road dog throughout the whole pandemic. Getting better, preaching what we wanted, and making it happen. Ricochet has been like a brother to me as well. Huge inspiration, huge mentor. Most definitely dream match. We had a minute and a half of in-ring competition and it was taken away from us so quickly. But those two guys have been big supports, huge guys for me.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Johnston Blasts How WWE Books Talent: “There Are No Breakout Stars”

Jim Johnston was a recent guest on the RRBG podcast recently where he discussed the current talent in WWE. He admitted that he feels sorry for them due to the fact that the company isn’t putting things together to create stars. “I feel so sorry for the current crop of...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Johnston Talks About The Nightmare Of Dealing With WWE Superstars On Theme Music

Jim Johnston recently appeared as a guest on the RRBG podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During his appearance on the program, the longtime WWE music composer spoke about it being a nightmare to have WWE Superstars involved in the creation of their entrance music, how not being a fan of the product turned out to be an asset for him and more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Johnston Says He Has Never Been A Fan Of Pro Wrestling

Jim Johnston spoke with the RRBG podcast recently to talk about his time with WWE. He commented on when wrestlers would end up getting involved in his music writing process, claiming that it was a nightmare. “Honestly, it was generally a complete nightmare,” he stated. “If talent got big enough...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker Names WWE Talent That Compares To Andre The Giant

The Undertaker was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week where he spoke about Omos. He compared him to Andre The Giant and discussed what he has told him in the past. “I’ll say this. There will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come and that’s a big statement,” The Undertaker admitted. “But he’s special. Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and that he is different from everybody else. The average size of wrestlers, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy that is incredibly athletic and he’s just a big strong man. It’s important for him that he protects that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do. If things get too heated, call me.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy