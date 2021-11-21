ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Protesters gather in Downtown Grand Rapids following Rittenhouse verdict

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustice for Black Lives lead a...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 97

John Wiley
3d ago

Notice that the mainstream media didn't report that on the same day another not guilty verdict for self defense was given to a black man in Florida that shot at the police during a raid

Reply
34
Carol Kennedy
3d ago

They got what they deserved. They did not have to attack Rittenhouse and try and take his gun from him. They did not have beat him with a skate board which is clearly felony assault. If they were so innocent they should have minded their own business and not attack Rittenhouse.

Reply
27
Tracy Basing
2d ago

It’s embarrassing when white people associate themselves with this type of ignorance. The woman should have taken the time to watch the videos. Be better than this !

Reply
8
 

