ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Mexican Tile

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://rusticotile.com/mexican-tile/. Put simply, Mexican tile refers to a variety of tile and stone products that are handmade in Mexico. Mexico is known for generations-old processes for exquisite, rustic artisan curated products. Explore our best advice for Mexican tile projects. No one knows more about Mexican tile...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Imperial porcelain tiles by Exagres

Dezeen Showroom: Spanish tile manufacturer Exagres has launched a collection of porcelain tiles designed to mimic the appearance of fine-grained stone found in the southeast of Spain. The Imperial tiles emulate the chromatic variations and elegance of marble stoneware to offer a contemporary option for modern interiors. The ceramics are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
jupitermag.com

Mexican Revamp at Avocado Cantina

Chef Julien Gremaud has attracted a local following for his inventive cuisine and bright, tropical flavors. As it turns out, he’s also adept at reinvention. This month marks the first anniversary of the rebranded Avocado Cantina in Palm Beach Gardens, which originally opened in 2018 as an adjunct of his popular Avocado Grill in West Palm Beach. Intrigued by the complexity of traditional Mexican cuisine, Gremaud decided to reinvent the Gardens outpost during the pandemic.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KTEN.com

Terracotta Tile (The Complete Guide & Video) | Terracotta Floor Tiles Tips

Originally Posted On: https://rusticotile.com/terracotta-tile/. Terracotta tile lays the foundation for most Mexican food restaurants and Mediterranean or Tuscan style homes. Interestingly enough, artisans make it in very similar ways now as our ancestors did in ancient times. So, let’s discover why clay tile continues to stand the test of time… and still looks good doing so today!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Limestone porcelain tiles by Roca

Dezeen Showroom: Spanish tile brand Roca has released a series of glazed porcelain tiles that mimic the appearance of limestone to offer a sense of "essential neutrality". As its name suggests, the Limestone tiles have been digitally printed to replicate the texture and luminous qualities of the natural raw material.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BobVila

The Best Drill Bits for Tile of 2021

Drilling tile is something many people try to avoid. There’s always the fear the tile will crack. Replacing a single tile can be an awkward job even when a spare is available. If it isn’t, then a whole box has to be purchased. If it’s a patterned tile, then finding a match can be a real challenge.
HOME & GARDEN
addicted2decorating.com

The Shower Tile Installation Is Finished!

I was beginning to think that I wouldn’t see this day until sometime in 2022, but I finally finished installing all of the tile in the master bathroom shower last night. It still needs to be cleaned up and grouted/caulked, but that should be a relatively quick project compared to the actual tiling.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cement Tile#Encaustic Tile#Saltillo Tile#Interior Design#Mexican#Spanish#Talavera#Cantera Stone#Flooring Decor#Manganese#Antique
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
aspiremetro.com

Cersaie 2021 Beautifully Showcases Everything Trending In Tile

If the last year-and-a-half or more has taught us anything, it’s the overwhelming healing power of nature. The increased global gravitational pull to the outdoors, to immerse oneself in the natural world, feel the earth under our feet, layer our homes in all manner and types of flowers and plants, and experience the freedom to roam free across grasslands, parks, and forests—has translated to all aspects of life. Including tile. The 38th edition of Cersaie—the largest international exhibition of ceramic tile—held in Bologna, Italy earlier this fall, showcased just this movement—and many more—to nearly 63,000 visitors across 623 exhibitors. While the fair did not take place in 2020, that didn’t stop manufacturers’ creativity in the slightest.
DESIGN
pv-magazine.com

New solar tile from Brazil

Brazilian construction materials provider Eternit S.A. has presented a new solar tile for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications at the Intersolar South America event, which was held in October in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The new product – dubbed BIG-F10 – was launched on the Brazilian market in March and, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Design Milk

Superhouse Vitrine Space Opens With Tile Block by Sean Gerstley

If you find yourself in Manhattan between now and November 14th, you may want to stop in new downtown space, Superhouse Vitrine, to see ceramic artist Sean Gerstley’s Tile Block exhibit. It’s actually Gerstley’s first solo show, and his second time exhibiting with Superhouse. In Tile Block he explores how ceramic can find its place in living spaces on a larger scale – you’ll find no dinnerware or tchotchkes here. Gerstley’s inspiration came from the architecture of the gallery itself, “The space is like a large display case with glass walls, and the works are arranged as examples of typical furniture you would use in a domestic setting. It is like peering into someone’s living room,” he said.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Furniture Designs that transform + function as clever space savers for modern homes!

Finding a spacious apartment in our urban cities is a rarity! And if you’ve managed to scrounge one up, then you’re an exception and a very lucky one that is! Because let’s be honest, our modern apartments can be pretty cramped. Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. However, transforming furniture designs are an ingenious solution to this issue of space restraints. And, we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving furniture designs that promise to not only transform themselves but your living space as well! From robotic furniture that transforms from a bed to a home office desk to a work desk that can transform into a lounger – these innovative furniture designs promise to be the best investments of 2021!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Luce ceramic tiles by Guillermo Mariotto for Fiandre Architectural Surfaces

Dezeen Showroom: Italian brand Fiandre Architectural Surfaces has launched a collection of antibacterial finishing tiles called Luce, which create a mesmerising play of light through sinuous lines and a chiaroscuro effect. Presented exclusively at Cersaie 2021, the Luce collection was designed by Guillermo Mariotto for Iris Ceramica Group. The collection...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

Nearly 41% Agree This Is The Best Frozen Fish Brand

While most seafood lovers can agree the best type of fish to cook with is fresh fish, frozen fish can be a versatile, affordable, and universally accessible way to work seafood into a diet if your access to fresh fish is limited. Whether you're a fan of crispy breaded frozen...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy