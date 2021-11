INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana University student is suing the school over a punishment handed down for having an off-campus party during the pandemic. The student, who is asking to not be identified, held the party on "The Little 500" weekend, April 23, 2021. According to the suit, the party was outdoors and had under 50 people as to not violate the Monroe County Health Department guidelines on social gatherings at that time.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO