A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The...

www.thederrick.com

World Soccer Talk

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

Nicosia (AFP) – A year before the World Cup in Qatar, Amnesty International Tuesday urged the energy-rich emirate to end abuses against migrant workers, many of whom built the tournament’s infrastructure. “The daily reality for many migrant workers in the country remains harsh, despite legal changes introduced since 2017,” the...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. All this week, we'll have stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark. Qatar 2022 is barely a year away, and with the conclusion of the November qualifying window Tuesday, we’re starting...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: How many teams will there be at the World Cup in Qatar?

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to host 32 nations. While the format of the tournament will welcome an addition 16 teams for the 2026 edition in USA, Canada and Mexico, Qatar is set to become the last 32-country competition - hosting across just eight locations. Qatar is...
The Guardian

World Cup 2022: ranking the top 10 contenders a year before Qatar

With just over a year to go until the World Cup kicks off, 12 teams have qualified alongside hosts Qatar. All four semi-finalists from 2018 have sealed their spots and are joined by former world champions Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain, while recent European champions Portugal and Italy still have more to do. With most of the big hitters now able to prepare for the tournament, we assess where they stand as the countdown to Qatar begins.
kfgo.com

Soccer-One year to go until 2022 World Cup – is Qatar ready?

(Reuters) – Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov. 21 in...
FIFA
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Celebrates One Year Out to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Offers Extensive FIFA World Cup™ Initiatives and Storytelling Across TV, Digital and Social Platforms. New FIFA World Cup™ Countdown Trailer Unveiled Today (LINK HERE) FOX Bet Sportsbook Reveals Brazil is Early Favorite to Win the Anticipated Tournament. FOX NFL KICKOFF Marks the Occasion This Sunday. ‘Sports on Tubi’ Features All-Day...
FIFA
Motorsport.com

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Sunday will be an important landmark for Qatar as a nation. While it may be race day for the Gulf state's inaugural Formula 1 race, it will also be one year to the day until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. From the moment you land in Qatar,...
WORLD
wibqam.com

World Cup-Infantino says ‘all welcome’ as Qatar begins one-year countdown

DOHA (Reuters) – FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted that “all are welcome in Qatar” on Sunday as a digital countdown clock went on display in Doha to mark one year until the opening of the controversial 2022 soccer World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East. The...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team, picks one year before Qatar

Exactly one year from today, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar. And if you can hardly wait for all of the soccer festivities, you're in luck — and not just because of all of FOX Sports' coverage starting this week. For the first time, FOX Bet...
FIFA
