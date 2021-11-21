A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

The British Army will leave Canada and set up a new training base in the Middle East as part of plans to modernise the armed forces, according to reports. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce later this week that a new facility is being developed in Oman.At the moment the British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) is located in Alberta, western Canada and is home to more than 1,000 vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.The 2,700 kilometre-square base currently trains British soldiers in live firing exercises and is used by multiple different regiments, as reported by The Telegraph.It is...
